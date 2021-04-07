Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz star for Pakistan as visitors beat South Africa by 28 runs in series decider

Fakhar Zaman continued his exceptional form with the willow to guide Pakistan to their second consecutive series win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Zaman got great support from skipper Babar Azam, pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz in the final one-dayer.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's brilliant batting performances helped Pakistan post 320/7 on the board in the first innings.

In reply, a depleted South African lineup managed 292 runs in 49.3 overs before losing all their wickets. Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi scalped three wickets each for Pakistan.

Brief scores: Pakistan 320/7 (Fakhar Zaman 101, Babar Azam 94; Keshav Maharaj 3/45, Aiden Markram 2/48) beat South Africa 292 (Janneman Malan 70, Kyle Verreynne 62; Mohammad Nawaz 3/34, Shaheen Afridi 3/58) by 28 runs.

The Pakistan cricket team started as the favorites to win the final match of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series because Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje were all unavailable for South Africa.

Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited Pakistan to have a bat first. South Africa could not trouble the Pakistani openers much as Imam ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman put on a 112-run opening stand. Post Imam's departure, Zaman added 96 runs for the second wicket with Babar Azam.

Fakhar Zaman lost his wicket to Keshav Maharaj after a magnificent 104-ball 101, allowing South Africa an opportunity to pull things back. The Proteas conceded only 58 runs and picked up four wickets in 11.3 overs after Zaman's dismissal.

It was Hasan Ali's quickfire 32* that ensured Pakistan finished with a 300+ score. Ali smashed one boundary and four sixes in his 11-ball cameo.

Hasan Ali was at his aggressive best in Johannesburg

Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with 3/45 in ten overs, while Aiden Markram scalped two wickets in his ten overs.

Pakistan's bowlers made sure Fakhar Zaman's hundred did not go in vain

Fakhar Zaman played an excellent knock of 193 runs in the previous ODI. However, it did not help Pakistan win the match.

In today's match, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and other Pakistani bowlers produced top-quality performances to give Pakistan the victory. Nawaz and Afridi picked up three wickets each, while Rauf returned with two wickets in his nine overs.

Despite Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreyne, and Andile Phehlukwayo's fifties, South Africa fell 28 runs short in their run chase.

Babar Azam claimed the Man-of-the-Match award for his 82-ball 94, and Fakhar Zaman was adjudged the Man of the Series.