Fan asks Virender Sehwag if Virat Kohli should step down as ODI and Test captain, former Indian opener responds

Virender Sehwag was recently asked if Virat Kohli should quit as the Indian team captain in ODI and Test formats. The former Indian opener clarified that it will be Virat's personal decision, but in his view, there is no need for him to leave captaincy in those two formats.

Virat Kohli will step down as the Indian T20I skipper after tonight's T20 World Cup 2021 match against Namibia. The selectors are yet to decide who will lead the Indian T20I team after Kohli.

On the latest episode of Virugiri Dot Com, a curious fan asked Sehwag if Virat should give up captaincy in the other two formats as well.

"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the other two formats' captaincy," he said. "If he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel India are playing well under his captaincy. His records as a captain are superb. It's his personal decision whether he wants to continue as the ODI and Test captain or not.

"According to me, he should lead India because he is a good player, a good captain who leads from the front," the former Indian opener added.

People only remember you if you win world tournaments consistently: Virender Sehwag

While Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Virat Kohli's captaincy, he also pointed out how India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013. According to Sehwag, defeating other nations in bilateral series is one thing but winning the global competitions is more important.

"I know we should support the team during bad times but it's been a long time we haven't won any major ICC tournament," Sehwag said. "India should definitely introspect on it. Winning bilateral series is one thing but people only remember you if you win world tournaments consistently."

India will play their last match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Namibia tonight. Virat Kohli will be keen to end his T20I captaincy tenure with a win.

