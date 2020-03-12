×
Fan who attended Women’s T20 World Cup final tests positive for Coronavirus

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 12 Mar 2020, 11:28 IST

ICC Women
ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final: India v Australia

As per a report on the official website of the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), a person who attended the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and India at the MCG on Sunday has now been diagnosed with COVID-19. The fan sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42.

The report further adds that the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has said that the virus was at low risk of spreading at the time of the game.

The DHHS has also said that those who were seated in the N42 section can go about their normal routine, but should immediately consult a doctor if any flu-like symptoms emerge. Also, the stand will be thoroughly sanitized.

Meanwhile, in India, the threat looms large over the Indian Premier League, which might be called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The ongoing Road Safety World Series is also set to be played in front of empty stands at the DY Patil Stadium. The number of Coronavirus cases in India is increasing rapidly and any risk of a huge crowd gathering at sporting arenas could prove disastrous. 

Published 12 Mar 2020, 11:28 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket
