"Fans can change the entire vibe of a cricket match" - Ravichandran Ashwin on role Indian supporters will play at 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that Indian fans will play a big role in boosting the team's morale in the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ashwin pointed out that India, being the home team, will have a big advantage as fans can change the "vibe" of a match with their support. Ashwin pointed out that MS Dhoni also recently admitted that the fans singing Vande Mataram motivated him during the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained:

"We should realise that we cannot shift the blame on the fans. What I meant was that fans are the most important stakeholders of the team. Fans can change the entire vibe of a cricket match. Recently, I saw a video where MS Dhoni was asked about his favourite moment in his life. He said, 'I can easily say the winning shot from 2011 World Cup final as my favourite moment. But 4-5 overs before that moment happened, we had great momentum in that run chase. At that time, the entire Wankhede Stadium sang Vande Mataram, and I got goosebumps listening to that.'. That is the power of fans. That is what good vibes can bring."

Ashwin also mentioned that even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), opposition teams can feel intimidated by the support for the home team in cities like Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai. He added:

"During IPL, I will go to Wankhede, Chinnaswamy, and Chepuak, to play against MI, RCB, and CSK. To go to their home venues and see the support of their fans can be intimidating as an opponent. Every time that the home team is having that momentum, it will be really difficult for the away team when the support is huge."

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned comments made by Ashwin were clarifications regarding the comments he made in an earlier video posted by him. In that video, he requested fans to back the Men in Blue for the World Cup, while also opining that it was too easy to pass comments on the team's performance.

"They use this strategy to reduce the pressure on themselves" - Ravichandran Ashwin on cricket fraternity calling India favourites to win the World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that most former cricketers from around the world have picked India as the favourites to win the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

The 36-year-old claimed that it is a strategy that they use before every ICC event to reduce pressure on their teams and to add pressure on the Indian side. Ashwin reckoned that apart from India, Australia are one of the frontrunners to lift the coveted trophy this time around, elaborating:

"Going into the ODI World Cup, Australia are one of the favourites. I know people around the world cricket will keep saying India are favourites. In fact, all cricketers around the world will use this as a strategy and say India are favourites before every ICC event. They use this strategy to reduce the pressure on themselves and put extra pressure on us. India could be one of the favourites, but Australia also are a powerhouse."

India will open their 2023 World Cup campaign with a clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.