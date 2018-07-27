Fans have had their say after Essex Cricket Club tried to take a cheeky dig at Virat Kohli over Twitter

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 2.65K // 27 Jul 2018, 16:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cricketing at its best

What's the story

India and Essex are currently battling it out in Chelmsford, in a three-day practice match prior to the actual Test match series against hosts England that will begin on August 1, 2018. As of right now, Essex has managed to mildly trouble the visitors, having posted 294 for 7 in 75 overs, after bowling the Indians out for 395. Virat Kohli had scored a half-century earlier, and as he reached the landmark, Essex posted a video on Twitter informing everyone of the event, along with a cheeky comment, that has not gone all so well with the Indian fans.

The details

After being at 1/1, 5/2, 44/3, 134/4 and 147/5 losing Shikhar Dhawan, Chetashwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to cheap scores, India managed to pull off a fight back due to half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, before Rishabh Pant played a cameo knock at the fag end of the innings to take the Indian total all to 395. The credit of initiating the rescue efforts in the Indian side belongs to none other than Virat Kohli, who found a way to hang around for a considerable length of time even with wickets falling at the other end, and he finally found an ideal partner in Lokesh Rahul as the two built up the scoreline.

Virat eventually reached his 50 in 67 balls, and he did so, Essex Cricket took themselves to Twitter to post this:

This guy’s not bad at cricket...

50 up for @imVkohli off 67 balls! 👌#ESSvIND pic.twitter.com/CS6ObCNweT — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) July 25, 2018

While the action to do so has been appreciated, the caption that followed the post raised more than a few eyebrows: "This guy's not bad at cricket..." - while it is evident that Essex did not intend to demean anyone including Virat Kohli himself, his fans have seen it in another light, as they barely restrained from making their voices heard at the choice of caption. Here are the best of them:

Whole world know he is a run machine in world cricket nd u guys know now 😂😂🏏👍 #ESSvIND #ViratKohli #legend keep going captain @imVkohli — yaana (@Vishakha68899) July 25, 2018

Baap hai wo tumahara — GabbaR (@LogicalGabbar) July 25, 2018

The caption should be ... This guy's unbelievable in cricket — Virat's_girl:* (@coolmonideepa) July 25, 2018

better than @EssexCricket players coach staff combined 😂😂😂😂 — Cricketlover (@cricketer85) July 26, 2018

you're being internet explorer of cricket. What u said was being said in 2009. Now, @imVkohli is legend. — Manish Gadre (@GadManCrazy) July 26, 2018

Brief scores:

India 395 all out in 100.2 overs (Dinesh Karthik 82, Virat Kohli 68, Lokesh Rahul 58, Hardik Pandya 51, Paul Walter 4/113) lead by 118 runs against Essex 294 for 7 in 75 overs and still batting (Michael-Kyle Pepper 68, Tom Westley 57, Umesh Yadav 4/35).

What's next

India are in preparation for facing England in the five-match Test series, that will begin with the first Test on August 1st, 2018 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The batsmen are keen to learn how the English conditions are ahead of the big game. India's most recent worry will however be Ravichandran Ashwin's uncertain availability as he has reportedly suffered a knock in his right hand during practice. He has bowled only one over in the practice match so far. Let's hope that India do not face any more injury issues before the start of the series.