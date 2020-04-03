Fans praise World Cup winner Joginder Sharma for serving India during lockdown period

The World Cup-winning pacer was praised on social media for his service even during these testing times.

Joginder Sharma picked up the final wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq to bring about India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007.

Joginder Sharma has been serving in the police forces for more than a decade now

With India currently under a 21-day lockdown period, many cricketers have taken to social media to spread the importance of staying indoors and maintaining hygiene to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus.

Big names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others have shared videos in which they are seen urging the public to ensure social distancing that could fuel the fight against COVID-19.

However, even during these testing times, there are a few athletes who are serving the nation in their police uniforms, ensuring that the public keeps off the streets.

One among these athletes is 2007 T20 World Cup-winning pacer Joginder Sharma, who is serving his role as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Hisar region of Haryana.

Sharma, who picked up the final wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq to bring about India's title win in the maiden T20 World Cup has been serving in the police forces for more than a decade now. The 36-year-old has also been actively involved in spreading the need to be safe and indoors through micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The former India pacer's services to the nation in these times has garnered appreciation from all parts of India, with many fans drawing parallels to his 'hero-like' character during the World Cup to now.

#JoginderSharma

hero in world cup



hero in real life pic.twitter.com/bl3rDDzfho — NIHIT SANGOI (@edgewithhedge) March 29, 2020

Remember him... India’s T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma. Yes, Post cricket he started his career as a Policeman and he’s doing his duty during this crucial lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/SNHMEtf0Qh — KY (@KyYadhu) March 29, 2020

Look Joginder Sharma is still a hero in this need of hour.



Hats off to you man. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EynTaDQe25 — RaHuL 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) March 28, 2020

When Harbhajan Singh was afraid to bowl the last over, he delivered.

When entire nation is afraid of this virus, he is again on the field, serving his nation. #JoginderSharma pic.twitter.com/nwRKo8Ul2c — Ritesh Surana (@SuranaRitesh) March 29, 2020

#JoginderSharma



Different Shades of Life



Joginder sharma, The Hero of 2007 T20 World Cup...



Now He is DSP in Haryana Police

& A Corona Warrior... pic.twitter.com/d2UfTPioLi — AMIT 🇮🇳 (@AmitPandey__) March 29, 2020