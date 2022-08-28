IND vs PAK 2022: “Bhai ye toh suru hote hi khatam hogya”- Fans react as Babar Azam departs cheaply by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to deliver with the bat against India in the high-voltage Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (August 28).

The right-handed batter was dismissed for just 10 runs off nine balls by Bhuvneshwar Kumar after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The right-arm seamer dismissed him with an excellent bouncer during the third over to give India an early breakthrough, leaving Pakistan at 15/1 in 2.4 overs. Pakistan will hope to put a respectable total on the scoreboard after losing their skipper early.

The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten half-century against India during their last encounter at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their feelings after Babar departed cheaply against the Men in Blue. Here are some of the reactions:

Azlan Mehmood @azlanmahmood1 It took them 10 months to dismiss Babar Azam It took them 10 months to dismiss Babar Azam

khadija @djwildin_ babar azam yaar yeh kya kiya hai aapne babar azam yaar yeh kya kiya hai aapne

Muhammad hussain @Muhamma62719741 #INDvsPAK

Acha Chalta Hun duaon main Yad rakhna

#BabarAzam Acha Chalta Hun duaon main Yad rakhna #INDvsPAK Acha Chalta Hun duaon main Yad rakhna 💔#BabarAzam

ਸ਼ੈਤਾਨ @iv3cky Babar Azam showed utmost sportsmanship. Got out early so that Kohli doesn't feel bad. Babar Azam showed utmost sportsmanship. Got out early so that Kohli doesn't feel bad.

Anuraag Awasthi @AnuragA49099624



Babar Azam gets out on just 10 runs.



Masterstroke from Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma! @TajinderBagga Virat Kohli: Babar Azam is the best batsman of the world at present.Babar Azam gets out on just 10 runs.Masterstroke from Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma! @TajinderBagga Virat Kohli: Babar Azam is the best batsman of the world at present. Babar Azam gets out on just 10 runs. Masterstroke from Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma! 🔥

Naseem Shah makes his T20I debut for Babar Azam-led Pakistan

Youngster Naseem Shah received his maiden cap from Pakistani speedster Hasan Ali ahead of the clash with India.

Shah, 19, was impressive during the recently concluded ODIs against the Netherlands. He scalped 10 wickets in three matches, including a maiden fifer (5/33) in the third and final match. The right-arm pacer has also represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and has 33 scalps to his name.

Babar Azam and Co. also picked Pakistan Super League (PSL) fame Shahnawaz Dahani in their playing XI against India.

Speaking at the toss, Babar said:

“We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. We are trying to give it our best.”

Rohit Sharma and Co., on the other hand, decided to go ahead with finisher Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in their playing XI. The Indian skipper said:

"We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, he sadly misses out."

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win the Asia Cup 2022? India Pakistan 43 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury