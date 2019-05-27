×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fast&Up: Fuelling Indian sports and powering athletes across the board

Vikram Bhattacharya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
284   //    27 May 2019, 15:50 IST

India is no longer a country where cricket is the only sport aspiring youngsters look to pursue as a career. Thanks to facilities improving a lot and awareness being spread about every sport, there are athletes who are impressing on the world stage in multiple sports like badminton, football, hockey and athletics, apart from cricket. 

With technology improving, athletes are becoming more and more aware of how to take care of their bodies and control their diet, and are taking their performances in events to the next level, winning laurels around the world and impressing fans and experts alike. A lot of that has to do with athletes understanding the importance of eating right and Fast&Up has played an important role in helping them understand how to replenish nutrients and provide them with nutritional supplements that can help them improve their training and overall fitness levels. 

Here, we take a look at all the sports and athletes where Fast&Up has played an important role: 

#1 Cricket  

Mayank Agarwal has been trusting in Fast&Up for some time now
Mayank Agarwal has been trusting in Fast&Up for some time now

Fast&Up has influenced the lives of many cricketers in India to improve their eating habits and trust nutritional supplements to replenish their full complement of vitamins and minerals. Apart from supplements that help them while training and allow them to push themselves further, Fast&Up has also helped cricketers with sports supplements that help them recover quicker, enhancing their endurance. 

Indian women's team members such as Taniya Bhatia, who loves the Fast&Up Reload berry flavour and was named one of the ICC's five breakout stars for women's cricket in 2018, and Shikha Pandey, who is a fitness enthusiast and works for the Indian Air Force when she is not playing cricket, are prime examples of proud athletes who enjoy the nutritional supplements from Fast&Up.

Mayank Agarwal, who broke into the Indian test team towards the end of 2018, is a future star of the sport and has been a member of the Fast&Up family for some time now, relying on them to keep him hydrated and help him recover faster, while ensuring he gets his complement of vitamins, Calcium and Magnesium. 

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bengaluru Bulls Indian Cricket Team Sandeep Singh Mayank Agarwal Indian Olympic Association Indian Football Indian Tennis Players
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 4 teams likely to breach the first 500 run total in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 instances when an underdog team stunned India in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Top 3 daring decisions in the tournament that worked wonders
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
All about the coaches of World Cup participating nations
RELATED STORY
CWC History: India vs Pakistan rivalry, top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: The greatest XI that never won the World cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019:  4 World Cup co-incidences between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Leading wicket takers in Cricket World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us