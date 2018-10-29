×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Batsmen whose record Kohli broke to become the fastest to 1000 ODI runs in a calender year

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
95   //    29 Oct 2018, 02:58 IST

Kohli scored his third consecutive ton at Pune
Kohli scored his third consecutive ton at Pune

Virat Kohli has been batting on a different planet in ODI cricket this year. The fastest to 10,000 runs [205 innings], Kohli has scored six 100s in all of 12 ODIs this year at an average of *hold your breath*- 144.13.

The third ODI at Pune between India and Windies was no different as Kohli became the first Indian batsman to score three consecutive hundreds.

En-route to his 38th ODI ton, Virat broke a plethora of records-

  • First Indian batsman to score four consecutive innings in a country.
  • Fastest to 6,000 ODI runs (117 innings) in Asia (Previous Record:- Sachin Tendulkar, 142 innings)
  • First Player to hit hundreds in four consecutive innings against an opponent.

Currently averaging 60 in ODI cricket, Kohli has racked up 1153 runs to become the leading run-scorer in 2018, scaling the next best Jonny Bairstow despite playing 11 innings less than the English Test wicket-keeper.

Kohli started the year with a swashbuckling 558 runs in the six-match ODI series against the Proteas. Before this series, Kohli hadn't scored a ton in South Africa; he compensated it with three tons in all of six matches to help India inflict a 5-1 scoreline- first ODI series win in South Africa.

Kohli's scores in South Africa read-- 112, 46*, 160*, 75, 36 and 129*

The most striking aspect of Kohli's performance in ODIs is the number of hundreds he has accumulated while chasing.

His 108 at Pune was the Indian captain's 23rd hundred out of which 20 have resulted in a win; Pune's loss is only the third occasion where his ton resulted in a loss.

Here, we'll go down memory lane to recount cricketers' whose record Kohli broke to become the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year [in terms of innings].







1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Hashim Amla Greatest Cricketers of All Time Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records
Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Just a cricket lover!
4 milestones Indians can reach in the 2nd ODI against...
RELATED STORY
5 unnoticed achievements of Virat Kohli from the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
#BattleOfSixes turns into #BattleOfWits: Star Sports &...
RELATED STORY
Five strategical tweaks India should make in the 2nd ODI...
RELATED STORY
4 things that cricket needs to get rid off to stay relevant
RELATED STORY
The rise of Rohit Sharma – From the hands of trollers to...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
5 Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli double century partnerships...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Rajkot Test win was memorable for India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us