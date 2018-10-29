Batsmen whose record Kohli broke to become the fastest to 1000 ODI runs in a calender year

Yash Mittal

Kohli scored his third consecutive ton at Pune

Virat Kohli has been batting on a different planet in ODI cricket this year. The fastest to 10,000 runs [205 innings], Kohli has scored six 100s in all of 12 ODIs this year at an average of *hold your breath*- 144.13.

The third ODI at Pune between India and Windies was no different as Kohli became the first Indian batsman to score three consecutive hundreds.

En-route to his 38th ODI ton, Virat broke a plethora of records-

First Indian batsman to score four consecutive innings in a country.

Fastest to 6,000 ODI runs (117 innings) in Asia (Previous Record:- Sachin Tendulkar, 142 innings)

First Player to hit hundreds in four consecutive innings against an opponent.

Currently averaging 60 in ODI cricket, Kohli has racked up 1153 runs to become the leading run-scorer in 2018, scaling the next best Jonny Bairstow despite playing 11 innings less than the English Test wicket-keeper.

Kohli started the year with a swashbuckling 558 runs in the six-match ODI series against the Proteas. Before this series, Kohli hadn't scored a ton in South Africa; he compensated it with three tons in all of six matches to help India inflict a 5-1 scoreline- first ODI series win in South Africa.

Kohli's scores in South Africa read-- 112, 46*, 160*, 75, 36 and 129*

The most striking aspect of Kohli's performance in ODIs is the number of hundreds he has accumulated while chasing.

His 108 at Pune was the Indian captain's 23rd hundred out of which 20 have resulted in a win; Pune's loss is only the third occasion where his ton resulted in a loss.

Here, we'll go down memory lane to recount cricketers' whose record Kohli broke to become the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year [in terms of innings].

