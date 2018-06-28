Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England

Deepak Krishnan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10

While team India's tour of England is barely 10 days away, it would be a litmus test for Indian skipper Virat Kohli who would undertake his first tour of England as a captain.

Enjoying considerable success in English conditions, especially against the swinging Duke ball under overcast conditions is considered to be a feather in the cap of any subcontinental captain since English conditions are drastically different from the dry, dustbowls on offer in the subcontinent.

Team India has enjoyed mixed success in their past four tours of England, ever since the beginning of the new millennium. While India managed an impressive 1-1 draw in 2002 under the leadership of Ganguly, team India went a step ahead and clinched the Test series 1-0 in 2007 under Dravid's captaincy.

The next two tours of England, in 2011 and 2013 respectively, however, were disastrous and are considered to be a black mark in Dhoni's otherwise spotless record.

Captaincy often plays a major role in a team's success under difficult playing conditions. A captain is expected to lead from the front not only with the bat but also while marshaling his troops.

Here we have a look at the fate enjoyed by Indian captains while leading team India in Tests on English soil.

1. Sourav Ganguly 2002

India Captain Sourav Ganguly (FRONT) and Sachin Ta

While India had the worst possible start to the tour, having lost the first Test by a whopping 170 runs, the second Test ended in a closely contested draw. India soon staged a dramatic comeback as they defeated England by an innings and 46 runs in the third Test.

Ganguly, Tendulkar, and vice-captain Dravid all scored brilliant centuries to help India humble England. While Tendulkar and Dravid forged together a humongous partnership to take India to a mammoth total, Ganguly played an aggressive 128, scoring at a strike rate of 76.

Sourav Ganguly had a dream start to his Test career in England, scoring a century in his Test debut in Lord's. He followed it up with another ton in the subsequent Test. While his debut series in England was a fairytale, his next tour of England, in 2002, saw him leading team India for the first and only time in a Test series in England.

Ganguly especially took a liking to left-arm spinner Ashley Giles as he took him away to the cleaners quite often. With active contributions from spinners Kumble and Harbhajan, India managed to inflict an innings defeat on England and squared the series. The final Test ended in a draw and the series was shared 1-1.

On a personal front, Ganguly enjoyed tremendous success with the bat as he scored 351 runs in four matches at an average of 59. At the end of this series, Ganguly's stock as a captain only spiralled upwards as he managed not to lose a Test series in England by a visiting Indian team for the first time since 1986.

Page 1 of 4 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly
3 Indian captains who won a bilateral ODI series in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
England is Virat Kohli’s chance to go down in history as...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
5 Things India need to do to win ODI series in England
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series: India's predicted 16-man...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us