7 Father-Son pairs to have played international cricket

Father son pairs to have played international cricket

meit sampat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 04:27 IST
2.01K

Stuart and Chris Broad
Chris and Stuart Broad are a famous father-son pair in international cricket

There are some cricketers who have cricket in their blood. Their childhood hero was their father who played cricket at the highest level.

Be it scoring runs or picking up wickets or contributing to the team's success in the field, the son or daughter will look to replicate their father's performance on the field when they grow up. Their father was their first coach and inspired them to play cricket professionally and represent their country at the highest level.

On the occasion of father's day, here is a look at seven such father-son pairs to have played cricket at the international level.

#7 Lala Amarnath and Mohinder Amarnath

Prudential World Cup Final - India v West Indies
Mohinder Amarnath followed his father Lala Amarnath's footsteps and played international cricket for India

The father-son duo have done wonders for Indian cricket. Lala Amarnath was the first Indian cricketer to score a Test century for India. He also has the first captain for India post-Independence. 

Lala Amarnath played 24 Test matches for India in a career of 19 years. His average of 24.38 at the Test level with the bat and 32.91 with the ball is really surprising considering that he achieved great heights at the domestic level.

Lala Amarnath scored 10,426 runs in 184 First Class Games at an impressive average of 41.37 with 31 centuries and 59 half-centuries. The fact that he was an effective all-rounder is evidenced by the fact that 463 wickets in First Class cricket at an average of 22.98. It was disappointing that Lala Amarnath could not replicate the performances at the international level.

Mohinder Amarnath was one of the architects of the Indian World Cup victory in 1983 and was awarded the Man of the Man Match award in the semifinals and the finals of the World Cup.

Mohinder was adjudged the Man of the series too in India’s maiden triumph at the World stage. Mohinder represented India in 69 Tests and scored 4378 runs in 113 innings at an average of 42.50. Out of his 11 Test centuries, nine were scored outside India which shows that he was not a flat track bully.

Though he did not have express pace with the ball, he was a handy swing bowler and picked up wickets at vital stages for India. He represented India in 85 ODIs also and averaged 30.54 with the bat and picked up 46 wickets too for India.

