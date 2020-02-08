'Father sold all his land,'Kartik Tyagi reflects on overcoming injuries to play for India | ICC U19 World Cup 2020

Kartik Tyagi, despite a number of injuries, managed to become one of India's strike bowlers at U19 level

India have remained unbeaten in the run to their third successive U19 World Cup Final and now are just one step away from their fifth title in this competition. One of the main reasons why India have managed to reach this point in the latest edition has been pacer Kartik Tyagi, who has picked up wickets at the top regularly.

Like many fast bowlers, Tyagi's rise to the top so far has been affected by a number of injuries but he overcame those obstacles with flying colours. Tyagi spoke about him fracturing his leg during warm-ups before a game for Uttar Pradesh and how it lead to a number of injuries.

"I fractured my leg while playing football during warm-up on the match day. Then I developed an injury in my pelvic bone," Tyagi told TOI.

Tyagi also recalled the difficulties he and his family had to face because of the injuries and the time that he had to spend away from the game.

"We ran from pillar to post for my treatment. We started running out of money. After five months, I asked the UPCA to recommend me to the NCA. It took me another six months to start cricket and by then my father had to sell off all his land," he revealed.

"I don't play football anymore. I stay out of any other sport that team plays during warm-ups," he further added.

Kartik is impressive. Good pace. Swings the ball both ways. Length also on the fuller side. Nothing makes you happier than watching a young Indian FAST bowler in action. #IndvPak #U19CWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 4, 2020

Many budding fast bowlers have some or the other inspiration growing up like Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, etc. Tyagi similarly, looked up to another Uttar Pradesh fast bowler in Bhuvneshwar Kumar during his growing days as he has had the ability to swing the ball both ways at a decent speed. Tyagi also had learnt a lot from other Uttar Pradesh pros like Suresh Raina and Praveen Kumar during his early days in Ranji Trophy.

"I was in awe of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to swing it right during his dream spell on debut against Pakistan in 2012. But I love watching Brett Lee's videos. He had finished playing when I took up cricket but everything is online. I like the way he bowled consistently at that pace and swung it too," Tyagi said.

"When I did well at the U-16 level, I was sent for a Ranji camp. There, Suresh Raina and PK (Praveen Kumar) bhaiya liked my bowling and decided to play me straightaway. I am so grateful that Raina bhai and PK bhaiya fielded at mid-off and mid-on to mentor me through the match." he concluded.