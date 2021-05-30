Favourites India well equipped to win World Test Championship final: Venkatapathi Raju

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli will begin as favourites and, thus, will be under pressure to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, according to former India left-arm spinner S Venkatapathi Raju.

The grand finale after the two-year WTC cycle, in which India topped the table with 520 points from six series (12 matches won, 4 lost, and 1 drawn) and New Zealand finished second with 420 points from five series (7 matches won, 4 lost), will commence at Rose Bowl, Southampton, England on June 18.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda from Hyderabad, Raju, who toured England with the Indian team under Mohammad Azharuddin’s captaincy in 1990 and 1996, said:

“The Indian team has got every area covered. Fast bowling, spin, batting and wicket-keeping are all totally covered. If you see New Zealand, they are always the underdogs. There is no pressure on them. They just come, play and go. India are under pressure as they start favourites. India have been doing well abroad, the proof of which was in Australia last season when they beat them without the seniors. Winning a Test series in Australia is a big thing.”

The 51-year-old Raju also added that New Zealand could not be taken for granted:

“The World Test Championship being held for the first time, people always want to be the champions in the first edition. Somebody like New Zealand have been regularly making the finals of ICC events –2015 and 2019 World Cup finals. They have been coming close and losing. They have a team capable of beating anyone. They have good all-rounders, have fantastic batsmen. Without much brouhaha, they come, play and go. When they beat India in New Zealand in the Test series in early 2020 in their conditions, it was like a job for them. There was no jumping around. The only advantage New Zealand have is that they see it as a sport. On the other hand, India look at it as winning. That is the pressure India face. Winning ICC titles becomes important."

Raju said that India did well to enter the final in trying circumstances. Raju, who played in 28 Tests between 1990 and 2001, and picked up 93 wickets besides 63 scalps from 53 ODIs (1990-1996), had the following to say:

“All said and done, unless it rains or is a dead track, India should win. And if it is a draw, the trophy will be shared. India have done well to be in this situation. From being in a comfortable position, India had to play till the last to qualify. New Zealand had already qualified by playing less number of matches. India have been performing consistently and are in a better position to win. This Indian team has been playing aggressive cricket all over the world. The win in Australia earlier this year should motivate the seniors in the team as they are coming back and the strong bench is pushing the players, which is good in a way.”

Having said that, Raju felt that New Zealand would feel more at home in England than the Indians. The former national selector, however, also emphasised on the need for match practice.

“The Indian team needs match practice, be it either with good county teams or amongst themselves. This is where most people will think New Zealand have the edge as they’d have already played two Tests (against England) before the WTC final. But, there is a big difference between a Test series and a WTC final. India may be rusty and, at the same time, fresh. It works both ways for India.”

Suggesting that India have all bases covered, Raju went on to explain:

“India have got a good pace bowling attack under helpful conditions helpful. They also have the experience with Ishant Sharma having 302 Test wickets, Md Shami with 180 Test wickets and Bumrah with 83. If the conditions are dry, India are well equipped with two genuine spinning all-rounders in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja came back after missing a major part of Australia tour and showed in IPL that he was getting into rhythm with his deadly all-round abilities. Also, when you have Umesh Yadav and Md Siraj, who has done brilliantly, sitting out, this is the best combination India have.”

Hardik's absence will be felt: Venkatapathi Raju on India's World Test Championship hopes

However, Raju felt that the only disadvantage India had was the lack of fast-bowling all-rounders like Hardik Pandya. He also went on to point out that New Zealand had an advantage over India on this front.

The former left-arm spinner also acknowledged that tall pace-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has also been playing well in Tests of late:

“New Zealand have good all-rounders. Their batting looks strong. Kyle Jamieson is in very good form with the red ball, getting wickets against India, West Indies and Pakistan. Because of his height, he gets good bounce and also gives an extra boost as an all-rounder. New Zealand have good fast bowling all-rounders while India have good spinning all-rounders. This is where Hardik brings the balance overseas and will his absence will be felt.”

Raju also termed wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant a “match-winner.” Speaking of Pant's importance to the team, he said:

“Pant has a very good record in England and Australia. People know he wins matches and are getting the best out of Pant. That said, Wriddhiman Saha is one of the best wicketkeepers and has to be ready whenever the opportunity arises. Saha lost time and got a chance only when MS Dhoni was injured.”

The former India bowler, who also served Asian Cricket Council as its development officer, coaching associate nations, welcomed the idea of sending a limited-overs team to Sri Lanka in the coming weeks. He remarked:

“With the ICC T20 World Cup coming, it is better for the cricketers to play more matches rather than sit at home. The players will be in touch. If they get a chance to play, why not?”

Raju said the limited-overs team will learn a lot under Rahul Dravid, who is tipped to coach the Indian side in Sri Lanka as the Test players coached by Ravi Shastri will be in England for the Test series.

Raju, who has also shares his expertise as a television commentator for the Star Sports Telugu channel, had the following to add:

“The Sri Lanka tour will also give international exposure. Someone like Prithvi Shaw, who has been inconsistent, can get into the rhythm. He is only 21 and has a long way to go. Under Rahul, they can learn a lot, what it takes to be a good player and how to adapt. All the countries have been appreciating BCCI on this aspect. This is where IPL also helps."

"Most of the experienced guys say they don’t have the fear of playing international as they are already learning in IPL. IPL gives the opportunity to identify good cricketers. They get to mingle with a lot of players, there is so much camaraderie between international and Indian players. Someone like Jaydev Unadkat, who has done so well, wants to be a part of the Indian team again. This is a very positive sign. The intent is so good.”

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will play a five-Test series against hosts England starting August 4, following which they fly out to the UAE for the IPL.