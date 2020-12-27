"Fingers crossed"- Justin Langer reveals David Warner is not certain to play the third Test

According to Justin Langer, there is no certainty of David Warner recovering in time for the third Test match against India. The Australian opener has already missed the first two Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy because of a groin injury he suffered in the limited over series against the Men in Blue.

With Australia struggling with the bat against a potent Indian bowling line-up, the latest update regarding David Warner is worrisome for the Australian team management.

However, Australian coach Langer also added that David Warner has started to bat and he is keeping his 'fingers crossed' for the Third Test.

''As we‘ve said for the last few weeks, there’s no-one more professional, and he’s(David Warner) doing everything possible(to get fit.) We saw him bat the day before the game. He’s batting again this afternoon here at the MCG. So in terms of his batting, he’s flying.'' said Langer.

Langer revealed how Warner is struggling a bit with his running between the wickets.

''He’s still having some trouble with his groin, and we know how dynamic he is, his running between the wickets, the way his movement’s all the time. So he’s getting closer, and we’re hopeful that he will come good. He’s certainly hopeful he’s going to come good, but time will tell. We still have a few more days till the next Test match. Fingers crossed he’s ready to go for that third Test match.'' Langer added.

David Warner's record against India in Tests

Australia are certainly missing David Warner at the top of the order as they have failed to get a good start in two of their three Test innings in the ongoing series. The 34-year-old has featured in 16 Test matches against India and has scored 1081 runs at an average of 36.03, including four centuries and three fifties.