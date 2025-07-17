Finland Women's T20I Tri-Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Finland are set to host a women's T20I tri-series, with Switzerland and Estonia as the other two teams. The competition will run from July 18 to 20. The Kerava National Cricket Ground will host all the games.

Ad

The double round-robin format will be followed, where each team will play four games in the league stage. The top two teams in the standings will clash in the final on July 20.

Finland last featured in the five-team competition, the Nordic Women T20 Cup 2024, where they ended in the last spot with losses in all four games. Divija Unhale was their top batter with 56 runs, while Hãi Yên Nguyen was the joint-highest wicket-taker with two scalps.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Estonia secured a 3-0 whitewash over Bulgaria in a T20I series. Viktoria Frey (51 runs and 8 wickets) was the finest all-round performer for the side. Meanwhile, Maret Valner also impressed by picking up eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Switzerland secured a 4-0 clean sweep over Belgium in a bilateral T20I series in May this year. Meghna Rajan was the team's top all-round performer with 122 runs and six wickets, while Sejal Vinod also did well to take five wickets.

Ad

Finland Women's T20I Tri Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, July 18

Match 1 - Finland vs Switzerland, 4pm IST (1:30pm Local)

Match 2 - Switzerland vs Estonia, 8pm IST (5:30pm Local)

Saturday, July 19

Match 3 - Finland vs Estonia, 11:30am IST (9am Local)

Match 4 - Finland vs Switzerland, 4pm IST (1:30pm Local)

Match 5 - Estonia vs Switzerland, 8pm IST (5:30pm Local)

Ad

Sunday, July 20

Match 6 - Finland vs Estonia, 12:30pm IST (10am Local)

Final - TBA vs TBA, 5pm IST (2:30pm Local)

Finland Women's T20I Tri Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Cricket Finland's YouTube channel will be live-streaming the series for viewers around the world.

Finland Women's T20I Tri Series 2025: Full Squads

Finland

Ad

Traijila Mulepati (c), Stella Sheridan (vc/wk), Leah Martin (wk), Mira Saastamoinen, Tiina Leskinen, Chi-Han Lay, Hansika Dassanayake, Minna Stolt (wk), Rhea Khullar, Malyun Hassan Farah, Divija Unhale, Aanchal Khullar, Hãi Yên Nguyen (wk), Pragati Bhandari, Abinaya Shanmuganathan.

Estonia

Annemari Vessik (c), Liina Sõrmus, Beenish Wani, Ragne Hallik, Viktoria Frey, Maret Valner, Mirjam Frey, Asma Shifa, Egelin Ellermaa, Geethma Madanayake, Chamali Lokuge, Helena Kerge, Sirli Pattenden.

Switzerland

Danashi Medagoda (c), Ananya Srinivasan (wk), Divya Sreekumar, Franziska Kuenburg, Kotha Saranya, Laila Pickard, Liz Fulton, Meghna Rajan (vc), Metty Fernandes, Naina Metty Saju, Natalie St Cyr Clarke, Parinitha Mundra, Samiha Dabholkar, Sejal Vinod.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️