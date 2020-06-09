Finnish Premier League 2020: 5 bowlers who should be part of your Dream11 team

With the Finnish Premier League 2020, we have seen cricket return to Europe for the first time after the pandemic.

We look at 5 bowlers from the Finnish Premier League 2020 that you need to have in your Dream 11 team.

Finnish Premier League 2020

The Finnish Premier League 2020 that began earlier this month saw the return of cricket to Europe following the COVID-19 pandemic.

With one week of matches being completed, we look back and see who the best bowlers have been and what exactly they could bring to the table for your Dream11 team. Here are five bowlers that you need in your Dream11 team.

Obaidullah Sadiqui

Although his returns of 1 wicket for 30 runs in the opening match of the tournament were not exactly something to write home about, it was his solitary over in a rain-marred game against the Bengal Tigers CC that impressed.

Picking up two wickets and giving away just two runs saw the Helsinki Cricket Club stamp their authority on the game, and restrict the Tigers to 35/8 in their chase of 60 in 5 overs. While he has not exactly lit up the Finnish Premier League with his performances so far, the best could be yet to come.

Naveed Shahid

Playing for Greater Helsinki CC, a breathtaking spell from Naveed Shahid early in the KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti innings saw them reduced to 30/4 at one point while chasing 133. He picked up three wickets in the space of 5 deliveries to put the pressure on SKK and effectively take the game away from them.

It was not to be, however, as Jake Goodwin and Peter Gallagher wrested control away from Greater Helsinki and chased down the reduced target of 102 with relative ease in the end. That spell could only be a sign of things to come, from Shahid though.

Tonmoy Saha

Tonmoy Saha (Image credits: cricketfinland.com)

Tonmoy Saha is the captain of the Bengal Tigers CC, and the only member of this list to have represented the Finnish National Team in a T20I.

Opening the bowling for the Tigers, he picked up four wickets against Elite CC, helping restrict them to 111/8 in their 20 overs. Saha would also make a handy contribution with the bat, scoring 21, but that too would go in vain as the Tigers could only score 101/7 in that match. Saha also picked up a wicket in each of the T20I games against Denmark, which were also their first-ever international matches.

Atti Rehman

Atti Rehman opened the bowling for Helsinki Gymkhana and picked up three crucial wickets at the top of the order against KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti. While they would go on to lose that match, the margin could have been so much worse if not for Rehman’s spell at the top.

The Helsinki Gymkhana pacer would go on to pick up a fourth wicket in their game against Finnish Pakistani Club, while also maintaining an economy rate of under 5 per over throughout. His effective bowling in the tournament so far suggests he could be the perfect fit in any Dream11 team.

Javed Jan

Although Javed Jan has not been among the wickets for the Helsinki Gymkhana, his economical bowling figures have ensured that the opposition has not taken the game away from his team, and the wickets cannot be too far away.

Having gone at only 6 runs an over against SKK, he also picked up the wicket of Atif Rasheed and that eventually stemmed the flow of runs, thus restricting them to 129 in their 20 overs. Jan also picked up a wicket while giving away only 15 runs in his three overs against Finnish Pakistani Club. He may have only gotten two wickets in the tournaments so far, but he looks good for many more in the games to come.