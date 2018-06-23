First ever hundred, fifty, and five-wicket haul in T20 cricket

On this day back in 2003, Australia's Ian Harvey smashed T20 cricket's maiden century.

Ian Harvey scripted history by scoring the first hundred in T20 cricket

Cricket is a game that has survived, thrived, and lived through the ages. The audience has grown increasingly attached to it with the passage of time and continues to invest emotionally in the nuances of the sport.

One of the main reasons behind the sustained popularity of cricket is its ability to adapt and adjust to the demands of the aficionados. The invention of shorter and newer formats has successfully managed to keep the viewers hitched to the sport.

T20 cricket, which was parturitated in England more than 15 years ago, has revitalized the sport, adding more colourful, dynamic, and pacey dimension to it.

The maiden tournament played in this format was the Twenty20 Cup in county cricket back in 2003. On this day that year, Ian Harvey went on to score the first ever century in the format against Warwickshire in Birmingham.

Let us look at similar records that are held for maiden individual achievements T20 cricket:

#3 First T20 hundred: Ian Harvey

Harvey was an Australian all-rounder who was one of the most revered performers of the Twenty20 Cup 2003. He was an integral part of the Gloucestershire Gladiators and donned the role of an important top-order as well as a crucial fifth bowler for them through the tournament.

The highlight of his T20 career came in the latter stages of the competition, when Gloucestershire desperately needed a win against Warwickshire to book their place in the semi-final. Having won the toss and choosing to field first, they managed to restrict Warwickshire to a relatively manageable total of 134/7 after 20 overs.

Harvey came in to open the batting and such was the dominance of his willow on the day, that he ended up scoring 100 runs off the 135 required for his team to win the game.

The second-highest individual score in the Gloucestershire batting line-up was just 23. But it did not matter, as one of their marquee players had stepped up for them in the big game, smashing 100 unbeaten runs off just 50 deliveries, scripting history along the way.