Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five best batsmen against India in Test cricket

Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.98K   //    08 Sep 2018, 21:50 IST

The retirement of Alastair Cook marks the end of the fabulous career of one of Test cricket's finest openers, and it is rather fitting that his last series is being played against India, for that is the team he made a hundred on debut against and has tormented time and time again.

Right from his debut hundred in Nagpur, to his fantastic showing in 2012 that led England to a famous Test series victory in India, too many more stupendous showings against India, he has been one of the best performers against India.

Keeping that in mind, this article looks at five other Test batsmen who have tormented the Indian cricket team the most in recent years.

#5 - Michael Clarke

Enter captio

It should come as no surprise that Michael Clarke, former Australian captain and one of Australia's best players of spin, performed extremely well in and against India over a span of ten years.

In India, Michael Clarke averaged a respectable 40.5 in 25 innings, notching up three hundreds and four half-centuries. His debut 151 in Bangalore against an attack comprising of two of India's finest spinners in Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh marked him out as someone who could perform well against India, and over the course of his career, he would go on to do just that.

Against India at home, he averaged a spectacular 76.92 and had a dream run against them in the series of 2012-13, where he scored a magnificent triple century (329*) and double. All in all, when India played Australia, they always had to especially look out for Clarke.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Steven Smith Matthew Hayden
Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast. Enjoy analysing and over-analysing every aspect of the game.
5 greatest Test cricket openers of the modern era
RELATED STORY
India's most memorable Test victories in England
RELATED STORY
Five Best Test Innings by Indian Batsmen in England
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
James Anderson: Top 5 bowling performances in Test...
RELATED STORY
5 England Batsmen with most Test Runs against India
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs against England
RELATED STORY
5 Players with most number of consecutive Test matches
RELATED STORY
In stats: Most Test runs by an Indian captain in a away...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us