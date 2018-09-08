Five best batsmen against India in Test cricket

Pranay Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.98K // 08 Sep 2018, 21:50 IST

The retirement of Alastair Cook marks the end of the fabulous career of one of Test cricket's finest openers, and it is rather fitting that his last series is being played against India, for that is the team he made a hundred on debut against and has tormented time and time again.

Right from his debut hundred in Nagpur, to his fantastic showing in 2012 that led England to a famous Test series victory in India, too many more stupendous showings against India, he has been one of the best performers against India.

Keeping that in mind, this article looks at five other Test batsmen who have tormented the Indian cricket team the most in recent years.

#5 - Michael Clarke

It should come as no surprise that Michael Clarke, former Australian captain and one of Australia's best players of spin, performed extremely well in and against India over a span of ten years.

In India, Michael Clarke averaged a respectable 40.5 in 25 innings, notching up three hundreds and four half-centuries. His debut 151 in Bangalore against an attack comprising of two of India's finest spinners in Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh marked him out as someone who could perform well against India, and over the course of his career, he would go on to do just that.

Against India at home, he averaged a spectacular 76.92 and had a dream run against them in the series of 2012-13, where he scored a magnificent triple century (329*) and double. All in all, when India played Australia, they always had to especially look out for Clarke.

