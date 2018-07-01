Five Bowlers to watch out for in the India-England series

Sameer Allana

The much awaited India England series is all set to kickstart from the 3rd of July. The Indian team is expected to be in UK for more than 2 months as they play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Tests. The conditions in England have always been tough but following India's performances in the last one year, it promises to be a close contest.

While the pacers have enjoyed their time in England during past, it was amusing to see the spinners dominating in the recently concluded series. Both teams boast of plenty of options whether it's the fast bowling department or the spinning one. Here we have five bowlers who are expected to display their valor in the upcoming limited overs series:-

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

South Africa v India - T20 International

India’s trump bowler with the new ball, it would be interesting to see if he can swing the hosts into trouble within the initial overs. If there is one bowler who has absolutely relished bowling in the English conditions, it has to be Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Not only in the Tests, the right arm pacer was equally good in the ODIs as well in his previous tour.

This time, the fast bowler has an additional responsibility on his hands. With his partner Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the limited overs series, the onus would fall upon him to take early wickets as well as the restrict the run flow at death. While there’s no doubt in his capability, his bowling would be crucial in determining India’s chances in the series. If he can generate swing, then England batsmen better be wary.