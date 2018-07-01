Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five Bowlers to watch out for in the India-England series

Sameer Allana
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
688   //    01 Jul 2018, 18:55 IST

The much awaited India England series is all set to kickstart from the 3rd of July. The Indian team is expected to be in UK for more than 2 months as they play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Tests. The conditions in England have always been tough but following India's performances in the last one year, it promises to be a close contest.

While the pacers have enjoyed their time in England during past, it was amusing to see the spinners dominating in the recently concluded series. Both teams boast of plenty of options whether it's the fast bowling department or the spinning one. Here we have five bowlers who are expected to display their valor in the upcoming limited overs series:-

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

South Africa v India - T20 International
South Africa v India - T20 International

India’s trump bowler with the new ball, it would be interesting to see if he can swing the hosts into trouble within the initial overs. If there is one bowler who has absolutely relished bowling in the English conditions, it has to be Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Not only in the Tests, the right arm pacer was equally good in the ODIs as well in his previous tour. 

This time, the fast bowler has an additional responsibility on his hands. With his partner Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the limited overs series, the onus would fall upon him to take early wickets as well as the restrict the run flow at death. While there’s no doubt in his capability, his bowling would be crucial in determining India’s chances in the series. If he can generate swing, then England batsmen better be wary.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar Moeen Ali T20 ODI Cricket
Five Batsmen to watch out in the India-England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
5 lethal Indian bowlers who could destroy the English...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
3 keys to India turning the tables on England
RELATED STORY
Players to watch out for in India vs England T20Is
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us