Five career changing decisions in cricket history

These Five decisions redefined cricket history.

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 23:24 IST
1.30K

When Rohit Sharma made his International debut for India in the year 2007, he was a middle-order batsman

In life, you will always find yourselves making decisions. Some decisions might change your career for a good while some not so much. Even in cricket, decisions are made day in and day out.

What playing eleven to pick, which bowler to bowl, where to place which fielder, whether to run on a misfield, whether to attack the bowler or not and so on. The list never seems to end, does it? These minor decisions have a massive impact on the outcome of the game. A bad decision may well cost the team the game.

Thus, decisions are a very key figure not only in cricket but in all sports too. While these decisions are based mostly on match day situations, there have been some massive decisions taken which have changed the entire career of a cricket player.

Here, we will delve deep and look into five career changing decisions in the history of cricket. Let us know, which one you think was your personal best.

#1 MS Dhoni asked Rohit Sharma to open

When Rohit Sharma made his International debut for India in the year 2007, he was a middle-order batsman and more often than not batted towards the latter half of the innings.

He was highly rated by Sachin Tendulkar who stated that Rohit Sharma had immense talent and that he would succeed in cricket. Rohit had his fair share of luck and got dropped after a string of low performances but in 2011, he made a comeback into the Indian team and did reasonably well.

In the year 2013, Rohit’s career took a drastic turn. The skipper of the Indian team, MS Dhoni decided to open with Rohit Sharma along with Shikhar Dhawan.

The duo’s first assignment was the Champions Trophy in England. Both had fruitful partnerships at the top which helped India win the trophy. After a successful campaign, Rohit Sharma never looked back and since then has been opening the batting for India.

Rohit Sharma credited Dhoni for his brave decision and said, "I believe the decision to open in ODIs changed my career and it was a decision taken by MS Dhoni. I became a better batsman after that. In fact, it helped me understand my game better, react better according to situations.”

Indian Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag
