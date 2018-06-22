Five cricketers who were a “one-test wonder”

Ganteaume holds the record of the highest test batting average of 112

Every sportsperson who plays sport has a dream of representing their country. Be it cricket or any other sport, the dream of representing your country gives you a whole new different feeling.

In cricket, there have been numerous instances where a player has played a game for his country but never got the opportunity to carry on. While most of them hadn’t really made a mark on their test debut and quite deservingly got the axe, some never got a second look in due to various circumstances.

There have been quite a handful of them who, despite performing exceedingly well on debut, never ever wore the test whites of their respective countries. These few handfuls of players are called “one-test wonders”.

Let us delve into the cricketing history books and find out the top five cricketers who were a “one-test wonder”. Also, let us know who do you think deserved to play more than one test for their country.

#1 Andy Ganteaume

In 1947-48, England toured the mighty West Indies for a four test match series. Prior to the start of the second test in Port of Spain, West Indies opening batsmen Jeff Stollmeyer injured himself, meaning local lad Andy Ganteaume would make his test debut.

In the warm-up games before the commencement of the series, journalists had often criticized Ganteaume for his slow batting. But against England, he batted at a decent pace and when he neared a hundred, he slowed down, and the West Indies' captain sent out a note asking the batsmen to score faster.

Ganteaume eventually reached his ton and was dismissed for a fine 112 but was once again criticized for his slow batting. Ganteaume did not bat in the second innings when the West Indies needed to score runs quickly in an unsuccessful attempt to win the game.

The match ended in a draw but knowing that scoring runs at a quick pace were vital, Ganteaume's slow batting adversely affected the West Indies' chances of victory. Ganteaume was dropped for the third test and was replaced by John Goddard.

He never ever got a look in again and thus, holds the record of the highest test batting average of 112!