Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry

Vishnu Subramanian
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
251   //    02 Oct 2018, 10:50 IST

India v West Indies - ICC Champions Trophy
India and West Indies have been involved in some exciting encounters over the years.

After successfully defending the Asia Cup 2018 and winning the tournament for a record 7th time, Team India's next assignment is a home bilateral series against a relatively inexperienced West Indies squad (still short of their major global franchise T20 players) across all three formats of the game.

Serving as a warm-up for India's upcoming visit to Australia from November '18 to January 2019, India will host the West Indies for 2 Tests in Rajkot and Hyderabad, before switching to a 5 match ODI Series and lastly a 3 match T20I series.

The series is scheduled to take place all through October and into November 2018, before the Indian team's highly-anticipated tour of Australia in what could be their best chance to win a Test series Down Under for the first time in their history.

While India, the World No.1 Test side, are expected to be heavy favourites in home conditions against the Windies, the West Indies have slowly been putting together some good results over the last twelve months, and will definitely pose a challenge to India in some areas of the game.

Before that, however, here’s a quick look back at a selection of some of the most significant moments from India’s clashes with the West Indies; a rivalry that stretches back over 50 years of cricket with various phases in the evolution of both teams.

1. 2nd Test: India’s Tour of the West Indies 1971

India's Tour of the West Indies, 1971
India won a Test Series in the West Indies for the first time in their history under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar in 1971

India’s first ever Test series victory against the West Indies in West Indies, captained by the late great Ajit Wadekar, was one of their greatest early accomplishments in cricket and one that will stand the test of time, given how the West Indies were by far the strongest side in world cricket back then.

India won the second match of the series and managed to hold the mighty West Indies to a draw in all the remaining Tests to hold out for a 1-0 series win. This was also the series where the legendary Sunil Gavaskar made his debut for India and showed his potential to become India’s greatest ever Test opener; with four centuries and a double century in the series. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Kapil Dev Iconic World Cup Moments Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Vishnu Subramanian
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports Analyst
Predicting India's Starting Lineup For First Test vs West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: India's Predicted 15-member Squad...
RELATED STORY
5 West Indies players to watch out for in the Test...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018 matches to be telecasted on...
RELATED STORY
Can the lowly West Indies challenge the mighty Indian team?
RELATED STORY
Where are the Indian fast-bowling all-rounders?
RELATED STORY
Twitter feels for Karun Nair after being axed from the...
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Replacements For Shikhar Dhawan In The...
RELATED STORY
3 Indians who need to be picked for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us