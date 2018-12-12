×
5 greatest batsmen produced by India in ODI cricket

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
258   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:53 IST

India has produced several great batsmen in ODI cricket. These men have taken Indian cricket to great heights with their resplendent deeds with the bat.

In this article, let us look at the five greatest Indian batsmen in ODI cricket.


#5 Virender Sehwag

Sehwag will go down as the most destructive batsman produced by India in ODI cricket
Sehwag will go down as the most destructive batsman produced by India in ODI cricket. His approach to batting was simple-If the ball was meant to be hit, then Sehwag would send it crashing to the boundary.

Sehwag’s tremendous hand-eye coordination coupled with immense self-belief made him an absolute nightmare for the bowlers.

Sehwag, along with the iconic Tendulkar tamed many great bowling attacks at the top of the order. The audacious stroke play of Sehwag coupled with the artistry of Tendulkar made them one of the most dreaded opening pairs in the history of ODI cricket.

In the 251 matches that he played for India, Sehwag scored 8273 runs including 15 hundreds and 38 fifties at an ethereal strike rate of 104.33

RECORD: Matches:251 Innings:245 Runs:8273 100’s:15 50’s:38 Avg:35.05 S/R:104.33

#4 Sourav Ganguly

Seeing Sourav Ganguly at his best, was like seeing a stream in full flow
Seeing Sourav Ganguly at his best, was like seeing a stream in full flow

Rahul Dravid very famously said “On the off side, first there is God, then there is Sourav Ganguly. Seeing Ganguly at his best was like seeing a stream in full flow.

His cover drive through the off-side was as smooth as silk, and his towering sixes over mid-wicket was an absolute treat to watch.

Ganguly is also the second highest run-scorer for India with 11,363 runs to his name.

In the 311 ODIs that he played, he hit 22 hundreds and 72 fifties at an average of 41.02.

RECORD: Matches:311 Innings:300 Runs:11363 100’s:22 50’s:72 Avg:41.02 S/R:73.70

