"Aap apna baby mujhe dedo fir main rate karta hu" - 5 hilarious answers by Rishabh Pant during Rapid Fire

Rishabh Pant's stock as a global superstar has been rising constantly over the last year and the youngster hasn't looked back. The keeper-batter recently became the second youngest Indian captain in history when he led the team in the T20I series against South Africa.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) captain is one of the best wicketkeeper-batters of his generation. With his aggressive approach, he is capable of dismantling any bowling attack in the world.

Pant is not only quick and cheeky with the bat but also with his words. It's one of the big reasons why fans around the world adore him. In this article, we take a look at five hilarious answers by Rishabh Pant during a rapid fire that was organized by the Delhi Capitals in 2019.

#1 "Aap apna baby mujhe dedo fir main rate karta hu" - Rishabh Pant

Pant spilled a few beans during this interaction. The video emerged during the 2019 IPL season, which took place a few months after India's tour of Australia. Then-Australian captain Tim Paine had asked the Indian batter, as part of the banter during the match, whether he would be interested in 'babysitting' his kids.

When the host asked him to rate his babysitting skills out of five, he hilariously answered:

"Aap apna baby mujhe dedo fir main rate karta hu." (You give me your baby and I'll rate myself)

The answer left everyone in splits with the Delhi youngster showing why he's one of the wittiest people in the dressing room.

#2 Who is the best babysitter in the side?

The banter between Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant has been around ever since the two started playing together in the Indian team. The two are fun-loving figures who share an excellent relationship on and off the field.

When asked about who would be the best babysitter in the side, the Delhi player instantly took Chahal's name. He couldn't hide the sheepish smile on his face, making for a comical moment in the video.

#3 "Not scared of anyone"

The Indian wicketkeeper stated that he's not scared of anyone in the dressing room. Pant, one of the youngest members of the squad, said that he has a fun time with most members of the squad.

However, he did admit that he was scared of Virat Kohli getting angry. He said:

"Virat bhaiya ke gusse se darr lagta hai. But agar aap sab theek kar rahe ho toh koi apko gussa kyu karenge? Par agar koi galti kar rahe ho aur koi gussa kar raha ho toh aap seekhta ho usse. So, it's a positive." ( I am scared of Virat getting angry. But, if you are doing everything right, then why will he get angry? When you have someone telling you about your mistakes, you learn a lot from that)

Well saved, Rishabh.

#4 "Aloo ke parathe, Chole Bhature, everything is gone"

Being an athlete demands a lot of sacrifices. It was no different for the southpaw either. A typical Delhi boy, Pant loved his street food, like most of us do. When asked about which of his favorite foods he had to sacrifice, the keeper-batter dejectedly said:

"Aloo ke parathe, Chole Bhature, everything is gone, sir! What's left? Everything is sacrificed."

Well, all of our fitness enthusiasts can certainly relate to that.

#5 "Sir, you are going to get me in trouble"

When the interviewer asked the dashing batter about his favorite past-time, he cheekily snuck in the fact that beating Virat Kohli at FIFA couldn't be one of them. Pant instantly had a cheeky grin on his face. He said:

"Sir, you are going to get me in trouble."

Back in 2018, while wishing Kohli on his birthday, Pant had mocked his then-captain's FIFA skills. The DC skipper jokingly told Kohli to improve his skills in the popular video game.

The Indian wicketkeeper couldn't help but laugh before taking the wise road as he innocently added that watching Netflix is his favorite past-time. His former captain will want to get revenge on FIFA sometime soon, that's for sure.

