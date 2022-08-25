Five Indian cricketers who do the most charity

Cricketers in India are known personalities throughout the nation. They enjoy a fan following that is way more than players of other sports and even Bollywood stars. The devotion to them from their fans almost reaches religious levels.

While they enjoy their exalted status, most of them make sure to give something back to the community in some way. In this article, we take a look at five Indian cricketers who contribute most to charity work.

#1 Irfan and Yusuf Pathan

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... https://t.co/7oG7Sx4wfF

The Pathan brothers had successful careers with the Indian side and in the Indian Premier League. The brothers from Baroda made it big on the international stage but never really forgot their roots. Starting a foundation in the name of their father, the Mehmood Khan Pathan Charitable Trust, they do a lot of charity work.

In 2014, the two cricketers started contributing about 40-50% of their earnings to the trust which helps in the education of underprivileged kids and cancer patients. Over the years, they've helped flood victims in Kerela and Vadodara and have also offered plenty of support during the COVID pandemic.

#2 Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has been a man of the people for a while now. The World Cup winner is known to carry out philanthropic activities regularly, doing his best to help the people around him. He has had plenty of foundations through which he does charity work.

He started the initiative of a community kitchen in Delhi to try and ensure that the underprivileged are fed. The Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) is a not-for-profit charitable entity that spearheads focused initiatives to empower the children of Martyrs and War Widows.

#3 Virat Kohli

The former Indian captain is one of the most well-known figures, not only in India but throughout the world. One of the best batters of his generation, Virat Kohli has tons of brand endorsements to his name. He makes sure that some of the money from those endorsements goes to the right cause.

The Delhi cricketer's love for animals is well known. He visited the Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) in Bengaluru, spending time there. Apart from that, he also runs the Smile Foundation and leads his organization, the Virat Kohli Foundation, helping various NGOs as and when possible.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is truly the man of the people. The Master Blaster is referred to by some as the God of cricket and he lived up to that name, on and off the field. He is a big believer in giving back to the society and keeps doing his bit every now and then.

He does his charitable work through Apnalaya, which is a Non-Governmental Organization. Through the foundation, he has sponsored the treatment for 300 kids who have cancer. Apart from that, the cricketer also sponsors 200 under-privileged children every year.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

One of India's greatest all-rounders, Yuvraj Singh, was at the peak of his powers when his career was derailed due to cancer. Making an incredible recovery, he not only beat the disease but also took the field for his nation again, inspiring millions around the world.

In 2012, he established his foundation, named YouWeCan. The cricketer runs the foundation with his mother. He also has a fashion brand which goes by the same name, proceeds from which go to the foundation.

The mission is to empower everyone to fight cancer through awareness, prevention, early detection, patient support, and survivor empowerment. They support the treatment of underprivileged children who are battling cancer.

