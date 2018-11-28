5 Indian cricketers who had the biggest influence on the public

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 214 // 28 Nov 2018, 21:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

No cricketer influenced the minds of the Indian public for such a long period of time as Sachin Tendulkar

India have had several great cricketing heroes over the years. These men have influenced not only the game of cricket, but also the entire generation in which they played.

Nothing unites the nation as much as cricket does. In this list, let us look at five Indian cricketers who have influenced the Indian public the most.

5. Sunil Gavaskar (1971-1987)

He was the man who infused self-belief, confidence and a sense of determination in the Indians. At a time when the other batsmen around him regularly folded like a pack of cards, Gavaskar stood like a monk, unconquerable and unflappable.

It was Gavaskar’s exploits at the crease that influenced the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar to take up the game.

Gavaskar was the first Indian batsman to scale the highest peaks in batting - the first to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket, and the first to notch up 30 centuries.

When he retired from the game in 1987, Gavaskar was both the highest run-getter and the highest century-maker in the history of the game.

4. Kapil Dev (1978-1994)

1983 was a watershed moment in Indian cricket. The iconic Kapil Dev running backwards and completing the most famous catch in Indian cricket history to dismiss the destructive Vivian Richards will be etched in the minds of each and every cricket fan forever. It was after this that a whole generation of Indians fell in love with the game.

Kapil was the first folk hero of Indian cricket. He was a rare fast bowling threat from the country, and changed the belief that India was capable of producing only great spinners. Kapil running in at the batsmen with his rippling muscles was a sight to behold.

1 / 2 NEXT