Five Indian players who have never played in the IPL but could have done well

Navjot Singh Sidhu

The game of cricket has gone through a series of transformations since its inception, from Test matches to the T20s, there has been a drastic change in the way every individual approaches the game. With the introduction of leagues like the IPL and BBL, the T20 format gained massive popularity. In particular, IPL has been a platform where we have seen some of the greatest players in the sport represent different franchises.

But then, legendary players belonging to the pre-T20 era weren’t fortunate enough to try their luck in the format. They were equally capable and had all the skill-sets that was required to compete in a T20 match.

Despite not having any exposure in this format, here are the five Indian who would have succeeded in the IPL:

#5 Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth

Every 90’s kid will remember Virender Sehwag for transforming the Test cricket by being explosive from the first delivery. But long before Sehwag, the country had an opener who was equally ruthless and dashing in Tests as well as in ODIs, and he is Krishnamachari Srikkanth. In an era dominated by Test cricket, Kris belonged to a rare breed who took on some of the best bowling attacks in the world at that point in time.

Having represented the team in 43 Tests and 146 ODIs he accumulated more than 6000 runs in International cricket at a strike-rate greater than 75 which was very unlikely in his times.

While others looked to keep the scoreboard ticking, Srikkanth being the aggressor he is, scored boundaries at will. He was also the first to take the risk and scored lofted shots in the early part of the innings. These are all the qualities that a modern T20 player possesses, but Kris proved that he is from a different mould. With the pitches flatter and the outfield faster than ever, Srikkanth would be a hot favorite for the opening slot if he was born in this era.

