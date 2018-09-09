5 interesting facts about India's 292nd Test player Hanuma Vihari

Santosh Pradhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.73K // 09 Sep 2018, 00:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hanuma Vihari gets his Test cap at The Oval

In the fifth and final Test between India and England, Virat Kohli chose to bring Hanuma Vihari in place of Hardik Pandya. The 24-year-old Hanuma Vihari finally got his Test cap after a string of amazing performances in domestic cricket.

England is now leading the series 3-1 against India. The fifth Test started with India aiming for a respectable series scoreline of 3-2. There have been question marks over the selection decisions, the obvious one being that of not playing Karun Nair in any of the Test matches.

Many former players were seen advising the Indian team to strengthen the batting line-up by bringing in a pure batsman for Pandya and finally the coach and captain have done so for the 5th Test match.

Hanuma Vihari has been the captain of the Andhra Pradesh side and has been avoiding the shorter format of the game to become a complete and technically correct longer format batsman. Here we take a look at some interesting facts about India's 292nd Test player.

1 / 6 NEXT