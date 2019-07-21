Five masterstrokes that you might have missed from the World Cup 2019

England's openers went on a hitting spree against the Indian spinners

World Cup 2019 was one of the most closely fought editions in the history of the World Cups. With the final four uncertain even until the 45th over of the last league game, it was no surprise that the biggest sporting event in cricket had to be so close and intense in the lead up to its business end.

Despite a couple of teams underperforming in the edition, it was still one of the most followed editions merely owing to the uncertainty in the result of any game in the tournament.

Be it Bangladesh's win against South Africa at The Oval or Afghanistan nearly pulling off an upset over Pakistan in a humdinger at Leeds, or the nervy final between England and New Zealand, this edition had it all in terms of anticipation of a result that gave the fans unmatched entertainment.

Such games are usually a result of a few smart moves that attract spectators to be more engrossed with the game. Throughout the tournament, there were a few masterstrokes that proved to be decisive in changing the course of that particular game.

Here we take a look at five masterstokes which proved to be standout in the entire World Cup.

#5 South Africa opening the bowling with Imran Tahir against England

Bairstow was caught behind in the first over

On the opening day of the mega-tournament, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first on a bright and sunny morning at The Oval. Well aware of the threat of England’s opening duo, Faf du Plessis pulled a rabbit out of the hat by introducing Imran Tahir to open the attack for South Africa.

It was something that neither of the opening batsman could have expected to face on their World Cup debut for England in their own backyard. However, it worked for the Proteas as Tahir induced en outside edge off Bairstow’s bat which was safely pouched by Quinton de Kock in just the second delivery of the World Cup.

It was an inspiring plan which was well executed by the South Africans to make early inroads into the deep English batting-order. Tahir's celebration was a sight to behold as he became the first spinner to pick a wicket in the first over in the history of the World Cup.

