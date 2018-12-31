5 most epic Test innings of 2018

Virat Kohli

2018 was the year when the Test batsmen around the world were constantly tested. It was this year when the away conditions became more hostile for visitors and drawn Tests were in minority. Quality batsmen rose to new heights in these challenging circumstances and we saw memorable performances time and again.

The fabulous four lost one of their batsman, Steve Smith, to well-known reasons for this year. However, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root dished out spectacular knocks. Cheteshwar Pujara, Henry Nicholls, Dimuth Karunaratne, Usman Khawaja, Kusal Mendis were amongst the other batsmen who played quite a few exhilarating knocks.

To select only five of these performances is an arduous task. However, considering the match situation, the background of the teams, pitch conditions and opposition, these are five individuals batting performance in Test cricket which will stand out over the years.

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara’s fighting 132 at Southampton

Cheteshwar Pujara

India was hoping for a reversal of fortunes leading into the fourth Test match at Southampton. With a victory at Nottingham, India was back in the contention at the series scoreline of 2-1.

At Southampton, England, batted first and with Sam Curran’s 78 reached 246 all out. India had a chance to seize the advantage.

After customary failure from the openers, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara started the rebuilding process. On a personal level, this was an important inning for Pujara. India’s most dependable number three was kept out of the first Test against England, and he had to prove his credentials here. While Pujara secured one end, India collapsed from 142/2 to 195/8 after Virat’s dismissal.

Going against the instincts, Pujara decided to shift gears. He was 78 off 165 balls when India lost its eighth wicket. In the next 92 balls, the Saurashtra batsman added 54 runs and helped India secure a lead of 27 runs from a desperate situation. India in their fourth innings capitulated while chasing 245 runs and lost the Test but Pujara gained acclaim with his scintillating knock.

