Five most talked about ducks of Virat Kohli

Omkar Mankame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    11 Sep 2018, 18:46 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
Virat Kohli has been out for zero 21 times in his international career

Virat Kohli is renowned for his consistency of century making, however, there have been a few ducks in between. Here are the most memorable ones. Think of Virat Kohli and the first thing that grabs our attention is the mind-boggling ability of this man to score centuries at will. The champion batsman already boasts of 58 international hundreds and has overtaken many cricket legends in his 10-year old cricket career.

When such legends are batting, them getting out for zero becomes a talking point. The bowling team takes an immense pride in prizing out these greats with no score at all. The most prominent example is, of course, Don Bradman’s duck in his final Test innings. 

Virat Kohli is no exception. In the fifth and final Test at the Oval, India had to bat out 108 overs to save the Test. Coming out to bat at number four with the score reading 1/2, Virat edged an outside off-stump delivery from Stuart Broad to get caught behind. Indian fans could scarcely believe that Kohli can get out for zero as well.

Looking back, here five most talked about ducks of Virat Kohli.

#1. 0(3) against Australia, Bengaluru, 2 November 2013

<p>Enter caption</p><p>V
Virat Kohli was run out for 0 against Australia at Bengaluru

The seventh ODI of India and Australia played in Bengaluru is famous for a different reason than Virat Kohli’s duck. As many of you would’ve guessed, Rohit Sharma struck a belligerent 209 in this match and sealed the series 3-2 in India’s favour.

Virat came out to bat at number three after Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed with the score being 112/1 in 19 overs. The Delhi batsman defended first two balls and nudged the third ball towards mid-on. Kohli called for a single to which Rohit first replied in affirmative and then denied. The striker was until then a long way down and was run out on zero.

Rohit later compensated for his mistake of running Kohli out and smashed a mammoth double-century that took India to 383/6. Kohli’s 0(3) remains the last time that he was run out on zero in international cricket.

