5 most spectacular ODI batting performances of 2018

The best ODI knock of 2018 was played in New Zealand

2018 was a crucial year for ODI cricket as all the teams looked forward to solidifying their squads for the impending 2019 World Cup. The English team pressed its claim with a fantastic side and also registered the highest score in ODI cricket. The Indian team displayed its batting might as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepped towards legendary status in the ODIs.

The World Cup qualifiers also took place in 2018, and we saw a few stunning performances in Zimbabwe. This year, we witnessed quite a few glorious knocks in ODI cricket and here is a selection of the best five knocks.

This list takes in the account the match situation, pitch condition and opposition’s bowling attack. Here are the most spectacular ODI batting performances of 2018.

#5. Shai Hope’s victorious 146 not out against Bangladesh

Shai Hope scored his maiden ODI century against Bangladesh

Windies had been trounced in the first ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka. After the earlier triumph in the Test series, the host side hoped to complete the series win in the second ODI at the same venue. They batted first and scored 255/7. Windies openers C Hemraj and Shai Hope began the chase.

While Hope stood resolutely at one end, Bangladesh kept chipping away with the wickets at the other. The opener brought up his maiden ODI century but Windies found themselves languishing at 185/6 in 39 overs. Hope found an able partner in Keemo Paul and kept the fight alive.

Despite the best of the efforts, the victory was far away when Windies needed 22 runs from the last two overs. With the death-over specialist, Mustafizur Rehman poised to bowl it, the hopes were thinner. However, the centurion outguessed Rehman and sent him packing with three boundaries in the over. Windies later secured the win on the fourth ball of the 50th over and Hope walked back with 146 not out from 144 balls.

