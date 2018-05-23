Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Five occasions when Indian team defied the odds to script an overseas Test win 

    Five occasions when Indian Test team defied the odds to script a memorable overseas Test win.

    Yash Mittal
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 03:43 IST
    1.48K

    <p>
    Indians team have scripted some memorable wins

    Ever since the Indian Cricket team played its first Test back in 1932, one thing has plagued the cricket frenzy nation, its inability to consistently perform overseas for the better part of seventy years.

    A triumph in West Indies in 1971, series win in England (1986), notwithstanding, every Indian overseas tour till the 2000s was met with a sense inevitability by the reluctant Indian fans, with only individual performances to look forward too.

    At the turn of the century, Indian cricket was in shambles. Following the match-fixing saga and with Sachin Tendulkar stepping down from captaincy after the home series loss to South Africa in early 2000, Sourav Ganguly was handed over the reins of the team. 

    His immediate task was to instill a winning attitude and aggression in the team that was vastly considered 'soft' on overseas tours. 

    On that note, let us today celebrate five such instances when the Indian team defied the odds and scripted a memorable overseas Test win.

    #5 Australia vs. India, W.A.CA, Perth 2008

    Ind
    India scripted a sensational heist at Perth in 2008

    Over the course of the previous decade, India was the only team that consistently challenged the might of the Aussies. From the miraculous Eden Gardens heist to a Rahul Dravid classic at the Adelaide Oval, the rivalry was indeed a highlight for the better part of the 2000s.

    In the 2007-08 Border Gavaskar Trophy, amidst the 'monkey-gate' scandal, a plethora of wrong umpiring decisions and a rampaging Australian squad in pursuit of their 17th consecutive Test win, India had their task cut out when they took on the Aussies in the 3rd Test at the WACA in Perth.

    Trailing 0-2 in the series, India, powered by gritty batting displays from Rahul Dravid (93) and Sachin Tendulkar (71), posted a respectable 330 in the first innings. 

    An outstanding spell of swing bowling by the duo of RP Singh (4/68) and Irfan Pathan (2/63) helped India gain a significant first-innings lead of 118 runs.

    That lead was further enhanced by a watchful 46 by night-watchman Irfan Pathan and yet another VVS Laxman second innings classic, whose knock ensured Australia needed to chase a world record 413 runs to win their 17th Test in a row.

    Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey battled for two and a half hours, and not since Flintoff 2005 has any bowler made the Australian skipper look like such an amateur as Ishant Sharma did during his marathon nine-over spell.

    He eventually got Ponting caught at slip to Dravid, and with Symonds (12) and Hussey (0) receiving lbw decisions, and Gilchrist (15) being bowled round his legs by Sehwag (2/24), the clock was ticking on Austalia's 16-match winning streak.

    However, Mitchell Johnson (50) led the typical Australian fight, smacking the bowlers all around the WACA, especially Anil Kumble.

    As he threatened to take the game away, Kumble turned to his fast bowlers, who quickly polished off the tail to hand India one of their most memorable wins overseas.

    Match Stats

    India 330 (Rahul Dravid 93, Mitchell Johnson 4/86) & 294 (VVS Laxman 79, Stuart Clarke 4/61) beat Australia 212 (Andrew Symonds 66, RP Singh 4/68) & 340 (Michael Clarke 81, Irfan Pathan 3/54) by 72 runs.

    IPL 2018 Indian Cricket Team Australia Cricket Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    World Test XI of the current era that can beat the Indian...
    RELATED STORY
    Memorable Test innings by each of the 'Fab Five' of...
    RELATED STORY
    The World ODI XI that can beat 2015 World Cup Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    5 instances when Team India ended a streak
    RELATED STORY
    Five Indian bowlers and their bunnies
    RELATED STORY
    Five instances where teams scripted a comeback from...
    RELATED STORY
    5 instances when the crowd booed the home team
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Performances by an Overseas Bowler in India
    RELATED STORY
    Heartbreaking moments for top teams in the 21st Century
    RELATED STORY
    The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018