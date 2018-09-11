Five Players to look out for in the upcoming Asia Cup

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy

The Asia Cup is going to be played in the UAE starting from 15 September. Many Exciting talents are going to be part of this six-team tournament, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Asia Cup qualifier, Hong Kong..

Let's list the five players to look out for during the tournament.

#1 Fakhar Zaman

Zaman has been a revelation for the Pakistani team. In his first tournament, he played a match-winning innings of 114 to lead his team to secure the Champions trophy. He is the only Pakistani batsmen to score a double century in ODI cricket. He scored 210 runs against the Zimbabwean team. He is also the fastest to reach 1000 runs in ODI's. He plays aggressive cricket at the top and Pakistan would hope that he scores big runs during the Asia Cup.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has added the responsibility of captaincy during the Asia Cup as Virat Kohli is rested. He is one of the best white ball players in the modern game and has the penchant for scoring big runs. India would need him to give good starts and stay as long as possible on the pitch. Captaincy should bring out the best in him and help score big hundreds for his team during the Asia Cup.

#3 Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman

Other teams might be preparing to counter Rashid Khan but one should not discount Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman. He has a good ODI bowling record with an average of only 18.21, and bowls economically as evident from his economy of only 3.94. He bowls his off-spin with such accuracy that he is really difficult to score against. Afghanistan needs him to come good and take important wickets during the Asia Cup.

#4 Mahmudullah

Since the 2015 World Cup, Mahmudullahhas become the backbone of the Bangladeshi middle order, and plays the role of a finisher when needed. He is a big match player, and has scored three ODI centuries, all of which have come in major ICC tournaments. His partnership of 224 with Shakib-al-Hasan is the highest for any wicket for Bangladesh. He needs to come good if Bangladesh are to have any chance of doing well in the tournament.

#5 Akila Dhananjaya

Dhananjaya is a talented off spinner from Sri Lanka, and his bowling variations have troubled the best of batsmen. He has two 6-fers in ODI'S, against India and South Africa. He has been impressive for Sri Lanka in the limited matches that he has played for Sri Lanka. He also has an ODI half-century.