Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five Players to look out for in the upcoming Asia Cup

ezkvishal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
610   //    11 Sep 2018, 09:08 IST

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
New Zealand v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy

The Asia Cup is going to be played in the UAE starting from 15 September. Many Exciting talents are going to be part of this six-team tournament, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Asia Cup qualifier, Hong Kong..

Let's list the five players to look out for during the tournament.

#1 Fakhar Zaman

Zaman has been a revelation for the Pakistani team. In his first tournament, he played a match-winning innings of 114 to lead his team to secure the Champions trophy. He is the only Pakistani batsmen to score a double century in ODI cricket. He scored 210 runs against the Zimbabwean team. He is also the fastest to reach 1000 runs in ODI's. He plays aggressive cricket at the top and Pakistan would hope that he scores big runs during the Asia Cup.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has added the responsibility of captaincy during the Asia Cup as Virat Kohli is rested. He is one of the best white ball players in the modern game and has the penchant for scoring big runs. India would need him to give good starts and stay as long as possible on the pitch. Captaincy should bring out the best in him and help score big hundreds for his team during the Asia Cup.

#3 Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman

Other teams might be preparing to counter Rashid Khan but one should not discount Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman. He has a good ODI bowling record with an average of only 18.21, and bowls economically as evident from his economy of only 3.94. He bowls his off-spin with such accuracy that he is really difficult to score against. Afghanistan needs him to come good and take important wickets during the Asia Cup.

#4 Mahmudullah

Since the 2015 World Cup, Mahmudullahhas become the backbone of the Bangladeshi middle order, and plays the role of a finisher when needed. He is a big match player, and has scored three ODI centuries, all of which have come in major ICC tournaments. His partnership of 224 with Shakib-al-Hasan is the highest for any wicket for Bangladesh. He needs to come good if Bangladesh are to have any chance of doing well in the tournament.

#5 Akila Dhananjaya

Dhananjaya is a talented off spinner from Sri Lanka, and his bowling variations have troubled the best of batsmen. He has two 6-fers in ODI'S, against India and South Africa. He has been impressive for Sri Lanka in the limited matches that he has played for Sri Lanka. He also has an ODI half-century.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Rohit Sharma Fakhar Zaman
ezkvishal
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
Asia Cup 2018: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 factors that can impact team India's...
RELATED STORY
How does the Indian squad for the Asia Cup look like
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is...
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Is Virat Kohli rested at the right time? 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
2 things that would have made Asia Cup more interesting
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us