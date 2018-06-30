Five Cricket Players Who Were Once Banned

The high-profile bans of Steven Smith, David Warned, and to a lesser extent, Cameron Bancroft, have attracted a lot of attention from the media and the cricket fraternity. Some critics suggest that no matter what these players go on to achieve in their careers after their bans are lifted, they will continue to be defined by these sets of actions; however, on the contrary, there is a list of certain cricketers from the past that received significant bans, albeit for less egregious crimes, that went on to be remembered fondly by the cricket fraternity. This slideshow looks at five other notable cricketers that received significant bans in their careers.

#5 - Shane Warne

Regarded by many as the greatest bowler of all-time, Shane Warne, the 'King', received a one-year ban in 2003. Warne had taken one tablet of Moduretic ("the fluid tablet"), and a committee established by the Cricket Board of Australia (a.k.a. Cricket Australia) found that to be a breach of the Board's drug policy, handing him a one-year ban from organized cricket.

During his one-year ban, Warne took up commentary and played some lower-level cricket. Once he returned to professional cricket, he was back to tormenting opposition batting line-ups, and it is safe to say that this ban did not significantly tarnish his image in the eyes of the cricketing community.