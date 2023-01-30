Five records that were broken in the 2nd T20I of the India vs New Zealand 2023 series

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium played host to the second T20I of the series between India and New Zealand. The match was a low-scoring thriller, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious by six wickets in the final over of the match.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision did not work in his team's favor as the Kiwis managed only 99 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing 100 to level the series, India got off to a slow start.

The Kiwis fought for every run and took the match down to the last over. Eventually, a boundary from Suryakumar Yadav on the match's penultimate ball helped India win by six wickets.

In this listicle, we will look at five records that were broken in the second T20I of the India vs. New Zealand series.

#1 Lowest number of 6s in a T20I hosted by India

First time in history both the teams hit no sixes in a T20i match in India.

India hosted its first-ever T20I match back in the year 2007. The game between the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps on Sunday was the first where not a single batter managed to clear the boundary.

Some of the best big-hitters of the game, like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Michael Bracewell played in the match. But not one of them could clear the boundary. This was due to the tricky nature of the surface that made batting difficult.

#2 Most balls in a T20I match with no sixes

Krish Sheth @krishsheth2006 INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND 2nd T20I Lasted 239 Balls!



It Is The Record For the Most Balls In A T20I Match Without A Six Being Hit. INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND 2nd T20I Lasted 239 Balls! It Is The Record For the Most Balls In A T20I Match Without A Six Being Hit.

The India vs. New Zealand match lasted 239 balls - 120 in the first innings and 119 in the second. As mentioned above, not one six was hit in the match.

Previously, the world record for most balls without a six in a match was held by a Bangladesh vs. New Zealand T20I played at Mirpur, in 2021 (238 balls). The Lucknow T20I between the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps has replaced that match at the top now.

#3 1st successful run-chase in T20Is in Lucknow

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya celebrate India's win (Image: BCCI)

Lucknow had hosted five T20Is prior to this match, and in all five of them, the team batting first registered a win. India ended the losing streak of chasing teams at this venue.

Batting second, India chased down the meagre target with six wickets and a ball to spare. However, it wasn't easy. The difficult conditions for batting meant that India too were in trouble of losing. It was captain Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav's partnership that saved the day.

#4 Lowest total for New Zealand in T20Is against India

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



99/8 - at Lucknow, 2023

111 - at Kolkata, 2021

126/7 - at Nagpur, 2016

126 - at Mt Maunganui, 2022

132/5 - at Auckland, 2020

99/8 - at Lucknow, 2023

111 - at Kolkata, 2021

126/7 - at Nagpur, 2016

126 - at Mt Maunganui, 2022

132/5 - at Auckland, 2020

New Zealand played their first T20I against India in 2007. Since then, they have scored at least 100 runs in every 20-over contest against the Men in Blue. The streak ended in Lucknow.

India restricted the Blackcaps to 99/8 in their 20 overs. It was the lowest team total by the Kiwis in men's T20Is against the Indian team.

#5 Ishan Kishan broke his own record

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



59.37 - Ishan Kishan vs NZ*

83.33 - Ishan Kishan vs WI

91.07 - KL Rahul vs SA

92.30 - KL Rahul vs HKG



(Min 30b)



59.37 - Ishan Kishan vs NZ*

83.33 - Ishan Kishan vs WI

91.07 - KL Rahul vs SA

92.30 - KL Rahul vs HKG

(Min 30b)

Ishan Kishan had a forgettable outing in the Lucknow T20I against the Kiwis. The young Indian opener scored 19 runs off 32 balls before getting run-out. His strike rate was just 59.37 during the innings.

Kishan set a new record for the lowest strike rate by an Indian opener in an innings where he faced at least 30 balls. Last year at Eden Gardens, he scored 35 runs off 42 balls against West Indies at a strike rate of 83.33. Kishan broke his own record in Lucknow.

