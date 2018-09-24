Five Surprising records of Sachin Tendulkar

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.05K // 24 Sep 2018, 21:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Master Blaster, Little Master, Face of Indian Cricket, God of Cricket are some of the nicknames of Batting Maestro Sachin Tendulkar who has set a career filled with records all through the way. While some players chase records, records chased him. At the age of 16, he was dismissed for a naught in his debut game against Pakistan. To add to his agony, he got hit on his chin by the ball bowled by Waqar Younis in the consequent match. Little did people know that he would turn out to become one of the greatest player ever produced by a nation. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Sachin had the passion and love for cricket that made him travel almost half the distance of the city for practice.

In a career that spans for 25 years, he had a fair share of ups and downs which made him a legend of the current era. He created numerous records and made his career a lesson for others to follow. If one would write on the records set and created by Sachin as a book, it would become the longest book ever written. While some of his records like most runs, most matches played are obvious, there remains a list of record which you will never believe was made by the living legend. Here's a list of 5 surprising records of Sachin Tendulkar.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - One of his kind

While there are players who master only in one department, Sachin excelled in all the 3 departments of cricket. If it is Bradman for batting, Wasim Akram for bowling and Jonty Rhodes for fielding, Sachin stands for cricket. Yes, this is the lasting effect that Sachin has left in our minds with his batting, bowling, and fielding. He is the only player in cricketing history to accomplish the rare ODI triple: 15000 runs(18426),100 wickets(154) and 100 catches(140).

1 / 5 NEXT