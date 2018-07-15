Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Five Talking points from England v India 2nd ODI

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Jul 2018

After winning the first ODI at Manchester without breaking a sweat, the Indians were brimming with confidence coming into this encounter. Eoin Morgan won the toss and surprised everyone by opting to bat first in batting friendly conditions.

Jonny Bairstow got off to a decent start but yet again fell to Kuldeep Yadav. Jason Roy threw away his wicket and then Morgan combined with Joe Root for a good partnership. Then, David Willey played some stunning strokes for his half-century and propelled England to a competitive total of 322.

Chasing 323, India lost both their openers in the powerplay. Again it was Virat Kohli who carried India’s hopes on a chase but once he got out, India could never catch up with the run rate and fell short of the target by 86 runs. Here are 5 talking points from the game,

1. Root’s century

Image result for joe root

Before this series begun, there was a lot of curiosity and criticism surrounding Root’s limited overs credentials. He was the outsider in a batting line up filled with power hitters who can take the game away in a few overs.

He came to bat in the 11th over after Bairstow's dismissal and steadied the England innings by playing a very mature knock. He took a lesson for the fellow English batsmen on how to read Kuldeep’s googlies and leg spinners. He constantly used his feet against the spinners and never allowed them to settle. Even when other batsmen were falling at the other end, he remained calm and reached a well deserved century.

Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
