Former Australian batter Michael Clarke was the last captain to win the ODI World Cup for the team Down Under. He was a great batter in his own right and also a handy bowler.

Clarke's captaincy helped Australia achieve great success. The left-handed bowler was also a great fielder.

On that note, let's take a look at five unforgettable moments from Michael Clarke's test career.

Five unforgettable test moments of Michael Clarke

#5 9/6 vs India in 2004

In the final match of his debut Test series, Clarke was handed the ball in the absence of Shane Warne.

The Test lasted less than 200 overs and he managed to pick up six wickets for just nine runs. Interestingly, the wickets fell in succession, causing six Indian batters to fall in a heap in the space of just 6.2 overs.

The match housed a pitch that was a rank-turner, which eventually handed India the win.

#4 161* v South Africa, 2014

This was possibly the best ever knock played by Michael Clarke. It showed grit, determination and responsibility from the former Aussie batter. Despite Clarke going on to score more runs in other matches, this innings best defines his greatness. It was a hundred to savor for Australian cricket fans.

He was struck several times on the body by the likes of Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, but fought it out to register an unbeaten 161.

With the series at 1-1, Clarke brought up his century early on Day 2 off 215 balls, weathering everything that came his way. His knock sent Australia to 494/7d in the first innings. It was eventually enough to see the Aussies win the match and the series, 2-1.

It was an innings that typified courage and the Aussie spirit.

#3 151 on Test debut, 2004

In his very first Test match, Clarke belted a fantastic century in Bengaluru, earning him the man of the match award.

It was a magical start to his Test career, with the young blonde-haired Clarke scoring a fine 151 away from home. Batting alongside Adam Gilchrist in the middle-lower order, he helped Australia set up a mammoth first innings total of 474.

He entered the rare but coveted list of hundred-scorers on Test debut, helping Australia beat India away for the first time in a Test series after 35 years.

It proved his incredible temperament and skillset that would set him up in the baggy green for years to come.

#2 230 vs South Africa, 2012

This knock was special for many reasons.

On an individual level, this innings propelled Clarke into the greats of Test cricket by capping off an incredible 2012 calendar year with the bat.

He surpassed Ricky Ponting that year to become the most prolific batter in a calendar year, needing just 18 innings to do so.

In 2012, he scored four double centuries: 329* v India (January, Sydney), 210 v India (January, Adelaide), 259* v South Africa (November, Brisbane) and this knock of 230 v South Africa in November (Adelaide).

#1 329* vs India

Clarke's huge score of 329* against India at the SCG still remains one of the highest ever knocks in Test history.

It was his first triple-century, which pushed Australia into a commanding position not only in the Test match, but also in the series. Struggling at 37/3, Clarke strode to the crease to meet Ricky Ponting before the pair put on 288 runs for the fourth wicket.

He declared while on 329, moving to win the game amidst external focus on the potential to surpass the all-time world record set by Brian Lara (400). A team player till the very end is how we can best define Michael Clarke.

His 329* currently sits as the 15th highest score of all time.

