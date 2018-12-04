Flashback: Big Bash League 2017-18

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 22 // 04 Dec 2018, 23:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adelaide Strikers with the Big Bash League trophy.

The eighth edition of the Big Bash League is just around the corner, and is scheduled to be played between 19th December 2018 and 17th February 2019. So now is as good a time as any to take a look at what happened in the previous edition.

The 2017-18 Big Bash League (BBL) was played between 19th December 2017 and 4th February 2018. Each team played 10 group matches, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

Perth Scorchers (16 points) along with Adelaide Strikers (14 points), Melbourne Renegades (12 points) and Hobart Hurricanes (10 points) ended up qualifying for the semifinals.

The first semifinal saw Hobart Hurricanes (210/4) defeat Perth Scorchers (139 all out) rather easily. But the second semifinal saw Adelaide Strikers defeat the Melbourne Renegades by the closest of margins.

Adelaide Strikers had scored 178/5 from their 20 overs. In response, Melbourne renegades could manage 177/4, falling just one run short.

This would be the Adelaide Strikers' first appearance in the final of the BBL, and the second one for the Hobart Hurricanes.

The summit clash saw a dominating performance by the Strikers. They scored 202/2 from their 20 overs with Jake Weatherald scoring a century (115). The Hurricanes, in response could only muster 177/5.

With that, the Adelaide Strikers lifted their first ever BBL title. D'Arcy Short was declared the Player of the Series. We will let the numbers explain why Adelaide and Short were the most successful team and player respectively.

572 runs scored by D'Arcy Short of Hobart Hurricanes was the most number of runs scored by a player in BBL 2017-18.

Advertisement

122* by D'Arcy Short against Brisbane Heat was the highest score by a player in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

3 was the number of centuries scored in BBL 2017-18. These were scored by D'Arcy Short of Hobart Hurricanes (122*), Jake Weatherald (115) and Alex Carey (100), both of Adelaide Strikers.

4 half-centuries by D'Arcy Short was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in BBL 2017-18.

62 was the total number of half-centuries scored in BBL 2017-18.

26 sixes hit by D'Arcy Short was the most number of sixes hit by a player in BBL 2017-18.

8 sixes hit by D'Arcy Short against Brisbane Heat and by Jake Weatherald against Hobart Hurricanes was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

18 wickets taken by Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) and by Dwayne Bravo (Melbourne Renegades) was the most number of wickets taken by a player in BBL 2017-18.

5/23 taken by Andrew Tye of Perth Scorchers, against Melbourne Stars, was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

14 dismissals by Alex Carey (14 catches) was the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in BBL 2017-18.

3 dismissals by Alex Carey (3 catches), against Melbourne Renegades, was the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

8 catches by Chris Green of Sydney Thunder was the most number of catches taken by a player in BBL 2017-18.

4 catches taken by Glenn Maxwell of Melbourne Stars, against Melbourne Renegades, was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

210/4 by Hobart Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers was the highest innings total by a team in BBL 2017-18.

Advertisement