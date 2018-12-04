×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Flashback: Big Bash League 2017-18

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
22   //    04 Dec 2018, 23:02 IST

Adelaide Strikers with the Big Bash League trophy.
Adelaide Strikers with the Big Bash League trophy.

The eighth edition of the Big Bash League is just around the corner, and is scheduled to be played between 19th December 2018 and 17th February 2019. So now is as good a time as any to take a look at what happened in the previous edition.

The 2017-18 Big Bash League (BBL) was played between 19th December 2017 and 4th February 2018. Each team played 10 group matches, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

Perth Scorchers (16 points) along with Adelaide Strikers (14 points), Melbourne Renegades (12 points) and Hobart Hurricanes (10 points) ended up qualifying for the semifinals.

The first semifinal saw Hobart Hurricanes (210/4) defeat Perth Scorchers (139 all out) rather easily. But the second semifinal saw Adelaide Strikers defeat the Melbourne Renegades by the closest of margins.

Adelaide Strikers had scored 178/5 from their 20 overs. In response, Melbourne renegades could manage 177/4, falling just one run short.

This would be the Adelaide Strikers' first appearance in the final of the BBL, and the second one for the Hobart Hurricanes.

The summit clash saw a dominating performance by the Strikers. They scored 202/2 from their 20 overs with Jake Weatherald scoring a century (115). The Hurricanes, in response could only muster 177/5.

With that, the Adelaide Strikers lifted their first ever BBL title. D'Arcy Short was declared the Player of the Series. We will let the numbers explain why Adelaide and Short were the most successful team and player respectively.

572 runs scored by D'Arcy Short of Hobart Hurricanes was the most number of runs scored by a player in BBL 2017-18.

Advertisement

122* by D'Arcy Short against Brisbane Heat was the highest score by a player in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

3 was the number of centuries scored in BBL 2017-18. These were scored by D'Arcy Short of Hobart Hurricanes (122*), Jake Weatherald (115) and Alex Carey (100), both of Adelaide Strikers.

4 half-centuries by D'Arcy Short was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in BBL 2017-18.

62 was the total number of half-centuries scored in BBL 2017-18.

26 sixes hit by D'Arcy Short was the most number of sixes hit by a player in BBL 2017-18.

8 sixes hit by D'Arcy Short against Brisbane Heat and by Jake Weatherald against Hobart Hurricanes was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

18 wickets taken by Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) and by Dwayne Bravo (Melbourne Renegades) was the most number of wickets taken by a player in BBL 2017-18.

5/23 taken by Andrew Tye of Perth Scorchers, against Melbourne Stars, was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

14 dismissals by Alex Carey (14 catches) was the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in BBL 2017-18.

3 dismissals by Alex Carey (3 catches), against Melbourne Renegades, was the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

8 catches by Chris Green of Sydney Thunder was the most number of catches taken by a player in BBL 2017-18.

4 catches taken by Glenn Maxwell of Melbourne Stars, against Melbourne Renegades, was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings during BBL 2017-18.

210/4 by Hobart Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers was the highest innings total by a team in BBL 2017-18.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Big Bash League 2018-19 Adelaide Strikers Cricket D'Arcy Short
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Big Bash League: All the important stats and records
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Big Bash League can challenge the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowling spells of all time in the Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks in Big Bash League history
RELATED STORY
Sandeep Lamichanne signs for Big Bash League 
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League: Revisiting all the past winners
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: A look at all the squads announced till...
RELATED STORY
Shaun Tait: An unfulfilled talent
RELATED STORY
The 4 most unique bats in cricket history 
RELATED STORY
Mujeeb ur Rahman joins Brisbane Heat ahead of BBL 08
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Match 1 | Wed, 19 Dec, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers
BRH VS ADS preview
Match 2 | Thu, 20 Dec, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers
MLR VS PRS preview
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars
SYT VS MLS preview
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Dec, 04:30 AM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Dec, 08:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 7 | Mon, 24 Dec, 04:45 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 8 | Mon, 24 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 9 | Wed, 26 Dec, 08:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Dec, 08:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Sun, 30 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 14 | Mon, 31 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Tue, 01 Jan, 03:45 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 16 | Tue, 01 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 17 | Wed, 02 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 18 | Thu, 03 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 19 | Fri, 04 Jan, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 05 Jan, 07:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 21 | Sat, 05 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sun, 06 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 23 | Mon, 07 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 24 | Tue, 08 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 25 | Wed, 09 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 10 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 27 | Fri, 11 Jan, 08:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 28 | Sun, 13 Jan, 03:45 AM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 29 | Sun, 13 Jan, 07:35 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Match 30 | Sun, 13 Jan, 10:35 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 31 | Mon, 14 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Wed, 16 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 33 | Thu, 17 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 34 | Fri, 18 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 35 | Sat, 19 Jan, 07:45 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 36 | Sun, 20 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 37 | Mon, 21 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 38 | Tue, 22 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 39 | Wed, 23 Jan, 03:45 AM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 40 | Wed, 23 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 41 | Thu, 24 Jan, 10:40 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Jan, 08:40 AM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 43 | Mon, 28 Jan, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 44 | Tue, 29 Jan, 05:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 45 | Tue, 29 Jan, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 46 | Wed, 30 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Thu, 31 Jan, 08:40 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us