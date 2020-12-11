Flashback Friday: When Jasprit Bumrah smashed 42 off 20 balls in a Vijay Hazare encounter

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stunned many with his fabulous knock of 55 not out on the first day of the three-day pink-ball encounter against Australia A in Sydney.

Coming in at 116 for 8, Jasprit Bumrah rescued India, slamming six fours and two sixes in his 57-ball knock. In fact, he brought up his half-century in style, pulling Will Sutherland for a maximum to fine leg.

Those who follow domestic cricket though wouldn’t be surprised by Jasprit Bumrah’s success with the willow in Sydney. Back in 2017, the Gujarat fast bowler smashed 42 runs off just 20 balls in a Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter against Goa.

Jasprit Bumrah’s blazing innings was one of the key contributions in that game, as Gujarat posted 277 for 9 and then bowled out Goa for 199 to register a victory by 78 runs.

On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match winning knock of 2017! pic.twitter.com/gnaSrZUOWn — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 28, 2020

In April this year, Jasprit Bumrah shared the video clip of the said knock. The 27-year-old posted the same in response to being roasted by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh over this batting skills.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah wrote:

Having made his international debut in 2016, Jasprit Bumrah has scored 32 runs in 14 Tests, 19 in 67 ODIs and eight in 50 T20Is.

Batsman Jasprit Bumrah to the rescue again!

Three years after his forgotten batting exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah made people take notice of his batting talent again.

On the first day of the three-day practice match against Australia A, he was the only batsman from either side to cross the half-century mark.

The fast bowler featured in a 71-run stand for the last wicket with Mohammed Siraj (22) to lift India from 123/9 to 194.

Bumrah then chipped in with the ball as well, picking up 2 for 33, while Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets apiece. That helped India roll over Australia A for 108 to gain a lead of 86 runs.