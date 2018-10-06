Flashback: West Indies tour of India 2013

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 29 // 06 Oct 2018, 06:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar giving his farewell speech at the end of the Test Series.

The last time West Indies toured India in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar was still playing and the 2018 Asia Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma had just made his Test debut against them. That tour saw West Indies playing 2 Tests & 3 ODIs against the Indians. So how did the tour go for them? Here is a quick recap.

The first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata saw the Windies winning the toss and electing to bat. In their 1st innings, they could only manage to score 234 runs, Marlon Samuels top scoring with 65 runs. With figures of 4/71, Mohammed Shami was the chief tormentor with the ball.

In response, India scored 453 runs in their 1st Innings, with centuries from the debutant Rohit Sharma (177) and R Ashwin (124). Shane Shillingford with 6 wickets, was the pick of the West Indies bowlers.

The Windies were bundled out for 168 in their 2nd Innings. Mohammed Shami again ripping through their batting line-up with 5/47. India won the match by an innings and 51 runs. For his scintillating knock of 177, Rohit Sharma was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

The second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai saw the Windies continue with their bad form. After losing the toss they were put in to bat first by the Indians. 187 runs were all they could manage in their 1st Innings. This time it was Pragyan Ojha who tormented the Windies with bowling figures of 5/40.

India scored 495 in their 1st Innings, with Cheteswar Pujara (113) and Rohit Sharma (111) scoring centuries. Shane Shillingford was again the pick of the Windies bowlers picking up 5 wickets.

West Indies in their final innings, were bundled out for 187 runs, giving India the victory by an innings and 126 runs. Pragyan Ojha (5/49) and R Ashwin (4/89) were the pick of the Indian bowlers. Pragyan Ojha was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Though there were quite a few notable performances in this match, the show was stolen by one man. One man who everyone had come to see bat one last time - Sachin Tendulkar. This was Tendulkar's 200th Test match and his last international match.

And Tendulkar did not disappoint, signing off his long and illustrious career in style scoring 74 runs. The reality of never being able to see him play for the country again probably set in when he gave his farewell speech. It was truly an end of an era.

The two Tests saw four centuries being scored all by the Indians - 2 by Rohit Sharma and 1 each by Ashwin and Pujara. West Indies batsmen could manage only 2 half-centuries in the series, one by Marlon Samuels and the other by Denesh Ramdin.

Rohit Sharma was the highest run-getter with 288 runs. A feat that saw him being awarded the Player of the Series. With 12 wickets in the series, Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker.

Next up were the three ODIs. West Indies continued their poor performance in the 1st ODI scoring 211 all out off 48.5 overs. The Indians reached the target in 35.2 overs by losing only 4 wickets. For his innings of 89 runs, Kohli was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Suresh Raina with 3/34, was the pick of the bowlers.

The 2nd ODI saw the West Indies win their first match of the tour. Batting first, India scored 288/7 from their 50 overs. Virat Kohli top-scored with 99 runs. Ravi Rampaul and V Permaul took 4 wickets each.

It took West Indies 49.3 overs to reach the target with the help of half-centuries from Kieran Powell (59), Darren Bravo (50), Lendl Simmons (62) and Darren Sammy (63). Darren Sammy was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Third ODI saw India return to its winning ways. Batting first, West Indies scored 263/5 off 50 overs. Their innings again saw the duo of Kieran Powell (70) and Darren Bravo (51) score half-centuries in their second consecutive match. Marlon Samuels (71) was the third player to score a half-century in this innings.

In reply, India scored 266/5 in 46.1 overs. Shikar Dhawan was the top scorer with 119 runs. He was named as the Player of the Match.

Virat Kohli with 204 runs, was the leading batsman and Ravi Rampaul with 7 wickets, was the leading wicket-taker. Virat Kohli was also adjudged as the Player of the Series.