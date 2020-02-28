New Zealand vs India 2020: Ravi Shastri insists ODIs hold the least priority for India at the moment

India head coach Ravi Shastri said ODI cricket holds the least priority for his side ahead of their second Test match against New Zealand tomorrow. Virat Kohli and company consider red-ball cricket and T20Is as the two most important formats.

Shastri’s remark is related to the cricketing calendar which is dominated by two T20 World Cups, which are to be played in Australia (2020) and India (2021). The finals of the World Test Championship will also take place next year.

Shastri told reporters,

"I would not judge ODI and Test cricket. For us, the least priority is ODI cricket at the moment looking at the schedule and what is coming in the next two years. Number one priority is Test cricket and then comes the T20Is. So, if you look at that, we have had a great run in the Test arena."

India suffered their first defeat in the World Test Championship last week. The Kiwis clinched a comprehensive 10-wicket win in Wellington to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The visitors had earlier lost the ODI series by a 3-0 margin, which to an extent spoiled their momentum after having white-washed New Zealand 5-0 in the shortest format.

One final time training with the red ball this season ☑️☑️#TeamIndia all set for the 2nd Test against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Ymb8h2BjHb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2020

Ahead of the second Test which will start tomorrow at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, India suffered a blow as pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged a five-for in Wellington, was ruled out due to an injury.