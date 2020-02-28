×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Ravi Shastri insists ODIs hold the least priority for India at the moment

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 28 Feb 2020, 17:46 IST

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri said ODI cricket holds the least priority for his side ahead of their second Test match against New Zealand tomorrow. Virat Kohli and company consider red-ball cricket and T20Is as the two most important formats. 

Shastri’s remark is related to the cricketing calendar which is dominated by two T20 World Cups, which are to be played in Australia (2020) and India (2021). The finals of the World Test Championship will also take place next year. 

Shastri told reporters,


"I would not judge ODI and Test cricket. For us, the least priority is ODI cricket at the moment looking at the schedule and what is coming in the next two years. Number one priority is Test cricket and then comes the T20Is. So, if you look at that, we have had a great run in the Test arena."

India suffered their first defeat in the World Test Championship last week. The Kiwis clinched a comprehensive 10-wicket win in Wellington to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The visitors had earlier lost the ODI series by a 3-0 margin, which to an extent spoiled their momentum after having white-washed New Zealand 5-0 in the shortest format.

Ahead of the second Test which will start tomorrow at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, India suffered a blow as pacer Ishant Sharma, who bagged a five-for in Wellington, was ruled out due to an injury.

Published 28 Feb 2020, 17:46 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
