Former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden suffers a head injury

Mathew Hayden, the former Australian opener got injured when he went out surfing with his friends. Surfing on the Straddie Back Bank, the attacking opening batsman lost balance and took a knock on his head. Fortunately, as revealed by Mathew Hayden himself on social media, he is now safe and healthy. However, Hayden had to undergo MRI and CT scan to make sure he was out of danger. Hayden had a fractured C6 and torn C5 and C4 ligaments too.

According to the post, Mathew Hayden got injured when he lost a surfing game to his son Josh Hayden. He has now been advised rest and will remain out of action for a few days.

He is safe now

Mathew Hayden was part of the golden generation of Australian cricket when he forged a formidable opening partnership with Adam Gilchrist. Their attacking style of play kept many opposition players at bay. Mathew Hayden is also a two-time World Cup winner.

Representing the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier league, Mathew Hayden won the title with the Chennai based outfit and also was the oldest player to win the orange cap.

He still holds the record for scoring 1000 runs consecutively for a period of 5 years. He was also a wonderful Test player and even has a triple century to his name.

However, after his retirement, Hayden was seen frequently on television as a commentator. He has had successful stints behind the mic in the Indian Premier League and the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Hayden was also the first to introduce the "mongoose bat" in the Australian T-20 tournament- Big Bash League.

With the World Cup set to happen next year, he will look to recover himself in time to be ready to resume his commentating duties. It would be great if legends like him take care of themselves as many fans would be concerned about their safety.

Mathew Hayden injured his head while surfing. Photo taken from Instagram