India legend hails Virat Kohli, says he is the perfect example of how to succeed in all three formats

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
90   //    23 Dec 2018, 15:59 IST

Letting the bat talk
Letting the bat talk

Former India batsman and current U-19 national coach Rahul Dravid has heaped praise on star man Virat Kohli for the way he applies himself in all three formats of the game. According to the 'wall' of Indian cricket, the 30-year-old is a perfect example of how to excel in international cricket.

With over 16,000 international runs that include 63 centuries, Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen to have ever played the game. Many even consider him to be better than Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Donald Bradman.

He is presently leading the Indian side in the evenly-poised Test series against the mighty Aussies, in Australia. After having won the first match by 31 runs, Kohli's side lost out at Perth, but the talisman's 123 was a clear testament of his caliber and world-class abilities with the willow.

Many have criticised the Delhi-born player for an overly aggressive approach, but Rahul Dravid hailed the Indian captain's credentials as he said:

"If you don't play Test cricket, there are other forms of the game, as well. I love T20 and ODI cricket. They are very skillful forms of the game. People like Virat Kohli are great examples who have shown that you could succeed in all forms of the game. It is not easy. Not many people have done that but that should be your goal."

Dravid, who led the U-19 team to their record fourth World Cup title earlier this year, claimed that Test cricket is the best form of the Gentleman's Game as it truly tests one's potential. He opined:

"I always tell them (Under-19 players) you will get the greatest satisfaction from playing Test cricket. Test cricket is the hardest form of the game. Nothing tests you like Test cricket. Over a period of five days, you are tested physically, mentally, technically, emotionally. So that's the challenge."

Virat Kohli and co. travel to Australia's iconic sporting venue in MCG to play the high-voltage Boxing Day Test on 26 December.

Fetching more content...
