Former India cricketer to be a part of Bigg Boss 12, BCCI sends five bowlers with the Indian team for Asia Cup and more - Cricket News Today, 15 September 2018

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
271   //    15 Sep 2018, 18:30 IST

Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Sri Lanka v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

The 2018 Asia Cup has got underway as Lasith Malinga, who is making a comeback to international cricket after one year, has proved that he is still the same old bowler as he took two wickets in two balls in the very first over of the tournament.

Malinga sent back Bangladesh opener Liton Das and Shakib-al-Hasan off the last two balls of the first over before Tamim Iqbal was taken off the field after injuring his wrist which added to Bangladesh's misery. Bangladesh are reeling at 6/2 in four overs in the first match of the tournament.

Apart from this, there are a lot more happening in the world of cricket. Let us take a look at five things that have happened in cricket over the last 24 hours.

Moeen Ali accuses Aussie cricketer of calling him Osama

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Three

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has allegedly accused an Australian player of racially abusing him during the 2015 Ashes. Moeen revealed that he was referred by the name of the founder of Al-Qaeda Osama Bin Laden, who was shot to death by the US armed forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.

The incident is supposed to have taken place during the first Test in Cardiff, where the Moeen had scored a crucial 77 with the bat and claimed five wickets in the game, helping his team post a 169-run win. He also complained about the incident after which the Australian player denied the allegations.

"It was a great first Ashes Test in terms of my personal performance. However, there was one incident which had distracted me. An Australian player had turned to me on the field and said, 'Take that, Osama.' I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field. I told a couple of the guys what the player had said to me and I think Trevor Bayliss [the England coach] must have raised it with Darren Lehmann, the Australians' coach. "Lehmann asked the player, 'Did you call Moeen Osama?' He denied it, saying, 'No, I said, 'Take that, you part-timer.'' I must say I was amused when I heard that, obviously I had to take the player's word for it, though for the rest of the match I was angry," he wrote in his autobiography.

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
