Former Indian cricket team member Robin Singh’s car seized for violating lockdown

Former Indian cricket team fielding coach Robin Singh neither had the mandatory e-pass nor any valid reasons to travel in his car.

Robin Singh made his ODI debut back in 1989 but his second-coming was seven years later at the age of 33.

Former India all-rounder Robin Singh.

Former Indian cricket team all-rounder and fielding coach Robin Singh’s car was seized by Chennai Police last week for violating lockdown rules.

According to IANS news agency, a police official said Robin Singh was driving on the East Coast Road (ECR) on Saturday morning. He neither had the mandatory e-pass nor any valid reasons to travel in his car.

Robin Singh allegedly travelled in his car from Adyar to Utthandi in Chennai to buy vegetables.

“He was very polite and didn't put on any airs. We seized his vehicle for violating the lockdown rules,” the police official told IANS, adding that he might have travelled in his car for more than two kilometre from his residence.

Robin Singh was born in Trinidad but moved to Chennai. He made his debut back in 1989 but his second-coming was seven years later at the age of 33.

His fantastic fitness and agile fielding meant he was regular fixture in the Indian cricket team in the ODI format till 2001. Robin Singh played one Test and 136 ODIs for the Indian cricket team.

He has scored 2336 runs in ODIs apart from picking up 69 wickets in a career that began in 1989 and ended in 2001.

The former Indian cricket team all-rounder retired from all forms of cricket in January 2004 and began a career in coaching, training India's junior and A squads.

Robin Singh was the Indian cricket team fielding coach between 2007 and 2009

Robin Singh was appointed as the Indian cricket team's fielding coach before the tour of Bangladesh in May 2007, following a disastrous ICC World Cup campaign.

He held that position for more than two years but the Indian cricket team’s disappointing showings in the two ICC events in 2009 cost him his job. Robin Singh also held the position as Mumbai Indians coach for the third season of the Indian Premier League.

Earlier this year, he was appointed as the head coach of the United Arab Emirates team in January.

“Robin has done thorough research into what our teams – Under-19, men and women’s – need to take their game to the next level and is in process of implementing his strategy, programs and systems,” the Emirates Cricket Board general secretary Mubashshir Usmani was quoted as saying by Gulf News last month.

Chennai has been under intense lockdown for 12 days since June 19. Chennai Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan had instructed citizens to come out only for buying essential items and that too only within a two kilometre radius from their homes without using their vehicles.

As of Thursday (June 25), Chennai has seen 45814 positive cases of coronavirus with those numbers increasing exponentially in recent weeks.