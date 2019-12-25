Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif thinks four-nation Super Series will be a flop idea like the Big Three model

Rashid Latif (Photo Credits: ScoreLine)

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is not too amused with the idea of a four-nation Super Series.

BCCI president Saurav Ganguly has said that a four-nation Super Series would be held every year, starting from 2021. India, England, Australia and one more country, whose name is yet to be finalised, would be participating in the tournament.

While the fans are really excited with Ganguly’s idea, Latif isn't too keen as he thinks it’s an attempt by the three powerful cricket boards - the BCCI, England Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) to isolate the other cricket playing countries.

Latif, who played 37 Test matches and 166 ODIs for Pakistan, reckons that the idea will turn out to be a flop as the Big Three model.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel Caught Behind, Latif said,

“By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations, which is not good news. But I think it will be a flop idea like the Big Three model, which was introduced a few years back.”

The Big Three model was a proposition put forward to the ICC by former BCCI president N. Srinivasan, and it suggested that a large chunk of ICC's revenue should be shared by India, England and Australia, while the other member countries would get significantly lesser amounts.

It got rejected by the ICC as the majority of the member countries voted against it.

Saurav Ganguly

Ganguly travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) recently along with the other office-bearers of the BCCI and met with the ECB officials to discuss on certain matters, one of which being the proposition of the annual four-nation Super Series.

ECB released a statement confirming that the idea was indeed put forward by the BCCI and it’s up for discussion at the moment.

“A four-nation tournament was raised at a meeting with the BCCI in December and we are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop.”

It remains to be seen if the proposed four-nation Super Series see the light of the day.