Former Pakistan skipper explains why India is ahead of Pakistan

He claimed that the Indian team was looked after by their board better than PCB treated the Pakistan team

Regarded as one of Pakistan's most successful captains, Mushtaq Mohammad is known to be the first person responsible for the rise of cricket in Pakistan and it was him who instilled the faith in his team to win games from any situation. The 76-year-old is extremely impressed with the way the Indian team is progressing currently and felt that the Men in Blue are way ahead of Pakistan.

“They are ahead of Pakistan and some other nations now because they have developed a sound cricket system by not making too many changes to their structure, their domestic and international players are well paid and they have built a strong pool of players,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by PTI.

As a skipper, Mushtaq won some important series against India and New Zealand at home and also won Tests away to Australia and West Indies. After his retirement, he coached the Pakistan team and helped them reach the 1999 Word Cup final.

Mushtaq believed that the BCCI had made the right decision of not allowing the Indian players to play in any T20 League except the IPL because it helped them concentrate better on performing well for India.

“That has helped them a lot. They (BCCI) pay and look after their players so well that their players don’t mind this restriction and can focus on India," Mushtaq asserted.

Mushtaq also had heaps of praises for the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and credited them for their supreme consistency given the large number of matches that India play compared to Pakistan throughout the year.

“Kohli is lucky to have such a pool of players to pick from but he is still a good tactical captain. Technique wise also when I look at the Indian players they are moving ahead day by day,” he stated.