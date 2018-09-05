Former players who can replace Ravi Shastri as India's Coach

Dravid has coached the U-19 team to the World Cup this year

As India lost the five-match Test series against England, cricket pundits and fans have tightened their grip upon removal of current India head coach, Ravi Shastri.

Famous commentator, former Mumbai all-rounder, Ravi Shastri was appointed as head coach of India cricket team last year in July. He began his journey with a nine-match clean-sweep over SriLanka during India's tour of SriLanka in July 2017.

He received a lot of appreciation for leading India to a massive performance in the tour. Though, the road didn't remain same for Shastri all the way.

The back to back ODI and Test series defeats in England has put his job in question as people believe it is time to replace him with someone more skilled as a coach. However, his contract will officially expire after ICC World Cup 2019.

Yet, if he continued to fail, he might be replaced well-before. Here we bring you the three former Legendary Indian players who can replace Ravi Shastri as team India head coach:

#3 Virender Sehwag

The 39-year-old was expected to take up the job of India coach last year but missed out the chance with CoA appointing Shastri for the role

Virender Sehwag is considered as one of the destructive batsmen world cricket has ever witnessed. The aggressive opener served Indian cricket for a long time and never missed a chance to entertain his fans.

The 39-year-old was expected to take up the job of India coach last year but missed out the chance with CoA appointing Shastri for the role.

Sehwag who is the mentor of IPL franchise, Kings XI Punjab might get the job this time around if BCCI decided to remove Shastri. He has had a decent record with Kings XI so far and is known to run out things in unique ways.

